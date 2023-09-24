100 lives lost: Jacksonville hits century mark for homicides nearly month later than 2022

Pastor Lee Harris (far right) from the Mt. Olive Primitive Baptist Church leads a prayer with neighbors down the street from where Investigators were collecting evidence at the Dollar General store where three victims were killed in Jacksonville's New Town area.

Jacksonville has reached its 100th homicide this year nearly a month later than in 2022 on Aug. 14.

With two more homicides Tuesday and another Thursday, the total is up to 103. The city hit the century mark on Sept. 9, according to Times-Union records. As of that date in 2022, the casualties had reached 112.

The newspaper has maintained meticulous records on Jacksonville's violence for nearly 20 years — officially back to 2006. Last year Jacksonville endured its second-worst total of 167 killings by the end of the year during the newspaper's tracking.

The Times-Union compiles its database with a summary of who, what, where, when and why from information available through police or public records. Each case is updated when there’s an arrest and other developments. However, victim names often aren't available due to the state's Marsy's Law that allows families to keep them private.

Here's what have we learned: Among this year's first 100 victims, eight were 17 or younger compared to nine at this time last year. The overwhelming majority of victims were Black with 81 as opposed to 16 white and three Hispanic. That compares to 71 Black victims, 23 white and six Hispanic among the first 100 victims in 2022. Thirteen females fell prey to the violence well behind 19 casualties last year.

The locations of killings so far this year have been predominantly in Jacksonville's historically deadliest ZIP code 32209 in the Moncrief area with 17, followed by 10 in 32208 including Lake Forest/Riverview/Sherwood Forest/Norwood/Panama Park and nine each on the Westside in 32210 and near the airport in 32218. Last year 32210 was on top with 12 at the century mark, just ahead of 32209 and 32218 with 11 each at that point.

Although currently behind last year's torrid pace, Jacksonville is still projecting another 150 killings. Before 2022's 167 total homicides, 2021 finally saw a substantial decrease to 129, and that followed 2020's highest in total in recent memory at 177. The all-time record is unclear, but The Times-Union has been told there were even more in the 1980s.

The lowest total since the newspaper has kept track was 86 in 2011, only the second year to record fewer than 100 homicides. The other was in 2010 when 96 homicides were recorded.

At No. 100, 2023's homicides mean 2,302 people are among the city’s casualties since 2006. In the last decade, Jacksonville averages 130 homicides per year, about one homicide every couple of days.

Here's a closer look at the 2023 data and how it compares to recent years.

About this data

As a footnote, The Times-Union’s numbers may vary somewhat from the Sheriff’s Office due to some procedural differences. As the Sheriff's Office updates its numbers with developments, perhaps a new ruling on whether a case is a homicide or not or perhaps one where the individual died several days later, it often does not alert the media. So sometimes updates may go unnoticed.

In addition, the Sheriff's Office sometimes isn't consistent on what homicides are included — for instance on the death of a fetus when the mother is killed, out-of-jurisdiction cases at the Beaches or deaths that occur from a previous year. It’s usually only a matter of a couple of cases though.

The Times-Union tries to maintain consistency in how the newspaper's numbers are reported. So these statistics do not reflect deaths in the Beaches municipalities that are outside of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office's jurisdiction. Occasionally, the Sheriff's Office is asked to handle one or two of these cases and subsequently counts them as one of its own. Atlantic, Jacksonville and Neptune beaches typically only have a couple of homicides each year.

The other terminology to note is the difference between a homicide and a murder: They are not interchangeable. Murders do not include justifiable actions such as self-defense or just cause; homicides do. So homicide numbers will always be higher than the murder totals that law enforcement agencies include in their Uniform Crime Reporting to the FBI.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville reaches 100 homicides much later than in 2022