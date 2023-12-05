100 local musicians and singers deliver the gift of music throughout holiday season

Editor's note: The Asbury Park Press is celebrating 31 days of kindness this month, highlighting New Jersey people and organizations that have inspired us throughout 2023.

Since 1993, Tim McLoone has had one mission: “To deliver the gift of human kindness”

He is the founder of the nonprofit organization Holiday Express, a traveling holiday party that delivers music and more to children and adults with special needs, individuals in addiction and recovery programs, developmental centers, homeless shelters, and soup kitchens in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

One hundred professional musicians and singers from the Jersey Shore perform traditional, gospel, and rock ‘n soul holiday music while delivering food and clothing. And they do it without pay.

"The Holiday Express journey has been a testament to the healing power of love, community, and music that we share with 30,000 people facing challenges," Tim McCloone told tapinto.net. "We’re thrilled to keep the holiday spirit alive.”

This season, with help from more than 2,500 volunteers, the organization will make 100 stops, donating food and gifts along with costumer characters, including the Grinch, Elmo, the Cookie Monster, Frosty the Snowman, and Santa and Mrs. Claus and playful elves.

The Holiday Express Benefit concert that will be open to the public is at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday Dec. 19 at the Count Basie Center on Monmouth Street in Red Bank.

Tickets for the show range from $25 to $125.

