100 medical soldiers from Fort Bliss return from deployment

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — About 100 soldiers from Fort Bliss returned home Saturday, Jan. 13 after being deployed in the Middle East.

Medical soldiers from the 528th Hospital Center returned to Fort Bliss after being deployed in Kuwait for about nine months.

Soldiers from the 528th Hospital Center arrive at Fort Bliss on Saturday, Jan. 13. Photos courtesy of 528th Hospital Center Facebook page

A redeployment ceremony is scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Fort Bliss. Friends and family will be attending to welcome the soldiers back home.

