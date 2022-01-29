100-mile pursuit ends with city man's arrest

Jan. 29—CUMBERLAND, Md. — A 100-mile pursuit that began on a West Virginia college campus late Friday morning ended nearly two hours later when the suspect's vehicle ran out of gas on Cumberland's Industrial Boulevard.

Jarod Austin Bergoyne, 22, of Cumberland, was charged with first- and second-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, first- and second-degree assault after striking a motorist in the area of Winchester Road, fleeing and eluding and dozens of traffic charges, according to Sgt. Christopher Hill of the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.

No one was injured during the pursuit in Allegany County, Hill said.

"It all began Friday morning when Philippi Police Department got a tip from a security officer at Alderson-Broaddus College that this wanted guy was on campus," said Barbour County, West Virginia, Sheriff Brett Carpenter.

Philippi officers attempted to contact Bergoyne, who eluded capture by jumping from a second-floor dormitory balcony, Carpenter said.

"He got in a white SUV and drove from the campus to Route 119 out of Barbour County, through Grafton and into Monongalia County and then on to Interstate 68," Carpenter said.

Barbour County deputies and West Virginia State Police chased Bergoyne's vehicle on Interstate 68 into Preston County before ending their pursuit. Carpenter said a state police cruiser was reportedly struck, but there were no injuries.

"We terminated the pursuit around Bruceton Mills due to inclement weather," Carpenter said.

It was about 12:30 p.m. when word of the pursuit reached the Maryland State Police barrack at McHenry, where the pursuit continued, according to Detective Sgt. J.R. Pritts.

Upon entering Allegany County, deputies and a trooper sighted Bergoyne's Ford Edge and began the pursuit on Interstate 68.

Police radio broadcasts indicated speeds topped 100 mph.

The suspect exited the interstate briefly at LaVale.

"He hit a motorist on Winchester Road before getting back onto the interstate and then struck a deputy sheriff's vehicle at Haystack," Hill said.

Bergoyne exited the interstate again at Industrial Boulevard and fled on foot. He was quickly apprehended on Wineow Street, where numerous Allegany County deputies, Cumberland Police and Maryland State Police converged on the area, including a K-9 Unit and drug task force detectives.

"A perimeter was set up in the area where the suspect vehicle ran out of fuel and then crashed into the median jersey barrier," Hill said. "He was taken into custody almost immediately and he did resist arrest."

Carpenter said warrants were being obtained to charge the suspect with fleeing and eluding in Barbour County.

"He was a student at the college but he got kicked out for selling narcotics," Carpenter said. "We think he was over there bringing in another load of dope."

Bergoyne remained in custody late Friday afternoon awaiting a bond hearing in Allegany County District Court.

