100 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine need to be checked for contamination and may need to be thrown out

Employees work in a lab at Emergent BioSolutions, which is manufacturing vaccines for AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson on February 8, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. There are millions of doses in the building which are awaiting FDA approval to be distributed. The botched rollout of vaccines in Maryland has put more pressure on getting more vaccines out into circulation. Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Emergent BioSolutions CEO Robert Kramer said that 100 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are on hold.

They are potentially contaminated and may need to be discarded.

The New York Times reported last month that the facility may have jeopardized 62 million of J&J's COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Emergent BioSolutions CEO Robert G. Kramer admitted to the House of Representatives on Wednesday that more than 100 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are on hold and possibly contaminated.

It was the first time that Kramer admitted the high figure of potentially spoiled vaccines after The New York Times reported last month that the facility may have jeopardized 62 million of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine doses, after ruining 15 million doses of the vaccine through cross-contamination with ingredients for AstraZeneca's vaccine.

"No one is more disappointed than we are that we had to suspend our 24/7 manufacturing of new vaccine," Kramer told members of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis. The Subcommittee is investigating the company and its factory mishaps.

"I apologize for the failure of our controls," Kramer added.

Members asked questions about whether Kramer used political connections to win government contracts for vaccine production at the company's facilities.

The millions of possibly contaminated Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses haven't been distributed to the public.

A representative for Johnson & Johnson told Insider that, "The quality and safety of our COVID-19 vaccine are paramount. We continue to work with the US Food & Drug Administration and with Emergent, in order to secure Emergency Use Authorization in the US for drug substance manufactured at Emergent Bayview as quickly as possible."

Read the original article on Business Insider