$100 million lawsuit filed against police officers in case of Randy Cox, paralyzed in police van

A $100 million lawsuit was filed in federal court Tuesday by Richard “Randy” Cox against New Haven police officers involved in transporting him in a police van June 19 when he was paralyzed.

The city of New Haven is also a defendant.

At the end of a press conference in front of City Hall, attorney Ben Crump addressed Mayor Justin Elicker and Police Chief Karl Erickson, who were standing nearby. “The people gave you the power. The people entrusted you with that power. Don’t betray that trust,” he said.

Throughout the conference, Crump said that it was unnecessary for Cox, who is paralyzed from the neck down, to file a lawsuit. He said the city should take responsibility for what happened to him when his head hit the wall of the van following a sudden stop while he was being transported unrestrained.

“Is the city going to step up to the table and do the right thing?” Crump said. “Are they actually going to put us through the trial?”

Elicker and Jacobson will be holding their own press conference this afternoon.

Cox was paralyzed from the neck down June 19 after he was arrested at a block party on Lilac Street in the Newhallville section on New Haven, handcuffed and put into a police transport van.

He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and other charges.

During the ride to 1 Union Ave., Officer Oscar Diaz suddenly braked and Cox slid off the bench and slammed his head against the front of the compartment.

His lawyers and family have said he broke his neck, cannot talk because he’s intubated and cannot care for himself at all. He was released from the hospital, having made improvements, but became ill mid-September and was readmitted.

“He has no use of his fingers. He has a little bit of use of his arms, no movement from the chest down. Trying to keep him in good spirits…we’re just asking for more prayers.” Cox’s sister, LaToya Boomer said on Sept. 15.

Since Cox was injured, officials have promised to make accountability and transparency changes. The New Haven Police Department has announced plans for sweeping reforms to its policies surrounding transportation and medical care for prisoners. Among other measures, the reforms include new rules that prisoners have seatbelts on and be transported in marked police cruisers rather than vans.