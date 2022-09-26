$100 million N.J. deli scheme leads to federal charges against a father and his son

Google Maps
6
Dan Mangan, CNBC
·3 min read

Three men were charged with fraud and other crimes in a scheme involving a company that was worth $100 million in the stock market despite having only a small-town New Jersey deli to its name, federal authorities said Monday.

The three men — James Patten, 63, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Peter Coker Sr., 80, of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; and Peter Coker Jr., 53, of Hong Kong — were charged with 12 counts, including conspiracy to commit securities fraud, securities fraud and conspiracy to manipulate securities prices. Patten and Coker Sr. were arrested Monday. Coker Jr. is still at large.

Federal prosecutors said Patten is also charged with four counts of manipulation of securities, four counts of wire fraud, and a count of money laundering. The men were also accused of market manipulation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Your Hometown Deli, the business at the center of the probe, was located in Paulsboro, New Jersey, over the Delaware River from Philadelphia. The deli, lauded for its cheesesteaks and Italian subs, made under $40,000 in annual revenue and closed earlier this year. The parent company, Hometown International, had merged with a bioplastics company. E-Waste also merged with another company last year.

The controversy surrounding Your Hometown Deli and the people involved in it prompted questions about whether its parent company was operating within the law. The accusations also are connected to the men’s involvement in a fellow shell company called E-Waste.

The $100 million New Jersey deli, as Your Hometown Deli came to be known, was first brought to the public’s attention by investor David Einhorn in a letter to clients. CNBC reported further on the company, including by unearthing more details about the company’s then-CEO, Paul Morina, a legendary high school wrestling coach in southern New Jersey.

Patten, one of the men charged in the scheme, wrestled in high school with Morina. Prosecutors said Patten convinced the owners of the deli, which was established in 2014, to put it under the control of an umbrella company, called Hometown International.

“Unbeknownst to the deli owners, almost immediately after Hometown International was formed, Patten and his associates began positioning Hometown International as a vehicle for a reverse merger that would yield substantial profit to them,” prosecutors said in a release.

In 2019, Hometown International started selling shares on what’s known as the OTC Marketplace, where shares of small companies are traded.

“Shortly thereafter, Patten, Coker Sr., And Coker Jr. undertook a calculated scheme to gain control of Hometown International’s management and its shares from the deli owners,” prosecutors said. The men took similar actions to take control of another small company, E-Waste, prosecutors said. That company’s shares surged, too, even though it didn’t have any real business, according to CNBC reporting.

Prosecutors said the tactics “artificially inflated” the values of Hometown International and E-Waste stock by 939% and 19,900%, respectively.

As of last year, Patten was barred by FINRA, the broker-dealer regulator, from acting as a stockbroker or associating with broker-dealers. He was the subject of repeated disciplinary actions by FINRA. In 2006, he successfully appealed sanctions issued by an SEC judge in a case where he was accused of manipulating the price of a stock listed on the Nasdaq. Patten was defended in that matter by Ira Sorkin, who was best known for representing Ponzi scheme kingpin Bernie Madoff.

The Cokers and Patten face steep prison sentences and fines. The securities fraud and securities price manipulation counts carry maximum penalties of 20 years in prison and a $5 million fine. The wire fraud and money laundering counts also have maximum penalties of 20 years in prison. The conspiracy to commit securities fraud and conspiracy to manipulate securities prices counts each carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Coker Jr. and Sr. are father and son. CNBC had previously reported on their business dealings and other misadventures.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com

Recommended Stories

  • Three Men Charged in Stock Scam Involving $100 Million Deli

    A former stockbroker and two accomplices turned a small sandwich joint into a trading fraud, according to federal prosecutors in New Jersey.

  • US brings fraud charges in $100 mn New Jersey deli case

    US officials announced fraud charges Monday against three men who orchestrated a $100 million scheme to inflate the market value of a company whose only revenue source was a small-town New Jersey delicatessen.

  • Chicago police shoot intruder inside CPD facility, Supt. Brown says

    A man previously arrested for car theft climbed a fire escape and pointed unloaded guns at officers during SWAT active shooter training, authorities said.

  • $100 million New Jersey deli scheme leads to U.S. fraud charges

    Three men, including a father-and-son duo, were criminally charged on Monday with orchestrating a market manipulation scheme that briefly caused the owner of a tiny New Jersey deli to have a more than $100 million market valuation. Peter Coker Sr, 80, Peter Coker Jr, 53, and James Patten, 63, were charged by the U.S. Department of Justice in a 12-count indictment with securities fraud and conspiracy, while Patten was also charged with wire fraud, money laundering and securities manipulation. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed related civil charges.

  • Biogen finalizes $900 million drug kickback settlement, U.S. says

    BOSTON (Reuters) -Biogen Inc has finalized a $900 million settlement resolving a whistleblower lawsuit accusing the biotech company of paying doctors kickbacks to prescribe multiple sclerosis drugs, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Monday. The settlement resolves a long-running whistleblower lawsuit in Boston federal court that a former employee pursued on the government's behalf. Biogen in July disclosed it reached a potential settlement, which was subject to government approval.

  • Mexican central bank seen pushing key rate to record 9.25% - Reuters poll

    The Bank of Mexico is expected to raise its key interest rate to a record 9.25% this week, a Reuters poll showed Monday, following in the steps of the U.S. Federal Reserve's recent 75 basis points hike in a bid to tackle stubbornly high inflation. All 20 analysts polled expect Banxico, as the central bank is known, to raise its benchmark rate on Thursday by three-quarters of a percentage point from 8.50%, in what would be the bank's third-consecutive increase of this size. "In an environment in which pessimism in the financial markets continues, given expectations of greater tightening by the Fed, we believe that Banxico will continue to try to remain cautious, contributing to greater local stability," said Grupo Financiero Banorte.

  • Man shot after sneaking into Homan Square police facility during SWAT training

    A man was shot after sneaking into a Chicago Police Department facility in Homan Square late Monday morning, and getting his hands on two guns during a SWAT training exercise.

  • Are Any of the FAANG Stocks Worth Buying?

    For years, FAANG stocks (a phrase coined by CNBC's Jim Cramer) were among the best-performing large-cap companies. While all five companies in the grouping are solid businesses, some of the stocks have performed much better than others recently, and only one has outperformed the broader market this year.

  • Avalara outlines internal challenges that led to proposed Vista acquisition

    The Seattle-based tax software company painted a grim picture for its future as a standalone company in an effort to get shareholders to approve its upcoming acquisition.

  • Chief: Man shot by Chicago police infiltrated SWAT training

    A man climbed five stories of a fire escape to infiltrate a Chicago police facility Monday while officers were undergoing a SWAT training exercise and grabbed at least two guns before he was shot and wounded by police, the chief said. Police Superintendent David Brown said the suspect was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

  • Police searching for suspect who carjacked family in Philadelphia driveway

    Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of a carjacking that took place in a family's driveway. Authorities are searching for the suspect involved.

  • Guilty of assaulting unarmed prisoner, former Cranston police officer drops appeal

    In 2020, a Cranston police officer assaulted an unarmed prisoner in a secure area of the department. On Monday, the former officer pleaded no contest.

  • Feds stop another person linked to Feeding Our Future scheme from leaving U.S.

    Federal authorities stopped another person linked to the Feeding Our Future fraud case from leaving the country on Monday, arresting the 49th person to be charged in the sprawling $250 million child food aid conspiracy. Agents arrested Mohamed Muse Noor hours before his flight to Istanbul, Turkey, was scheduled to leave the Twin Cities on Monday morning. A federal criminal complaint charging ...

  • ‘Desperate move’: Dems’ Iowa Senate pick pushes back after kiss allegation

    Mike Franken was giving GOP incumbent Chuck Grassley a tough challenge. Then a conservative website published a police report filed by his former campaign manager.

  • GOP attacks Minnesota governor in $250M food fraud case

    Republicans attacked Democratic Gov. Tim Walz on Monday after a judge took the rare step of disputing the administration's claim that the judge prevented it from cutting off payments to Feeding Our Future, which is the target of a $250 million federal fraud case. The GOP candidates for governor, attorney general and state auditor — Scott Jensen, Jim Schultz and Ryan Wilson — said Walz and other top Democrats should have done more to stop the alleged fraud before it became what federal prosecutors last week called the largest pandemic-related fraud in the country. A court statement issued late Friday said the judge “never issued an order” for the state to resume payments, but the department produced a hearing transcript showing the judge threatened to hold one attorney in contempt if the state failed to restore the flow of funds.

  • Arkansas college professor apologizes for social media post that appeared to ‘victim blame’ Eliza Fletcher

    In a Facebook post, a Harding University professor is accused of victim blaming Eliza Fletcher, the Memphis jogger who was kidnapped and murdered this month. Since then, he has deleted the post and issued an apology, saying he has learned from the incident.

  • NASA spacecraft successfully collides with asteroid

    NASA has successfully tested its Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft, or DART, which collided with an asteroid Monday night. On the receiving end of that collision will be Dimorphos, a small asteroid that is the moon of a bigger space rock, Didymos. The instruments will give viewers a first glimpse of Didymos and allow the spacecraft to autonomously steer itself into a direct collision with the small asteroid, Dimorphos.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch Amid Uber Data Breach

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Wagners Holding Company Limited (ASX:WGN) boasts of bullish insider sentiment with 48% ownership and they have been buying lately

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of Wagners Holding Company Limited ( ASX:WGN ), it is important to understand...

  • Faraday Future resolves dispute with shareholder, may cut jobs

    Electric vehicle startup Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. said it has resolved a dispute with its largest shareholder over company governance and may reduce its workforce despite finding $100 million financing to help continue production of its FF 91 vehicle. Faraday didn’t say how many jobs it would cut. In addition, Faraday said it has reached an agreement with its largest shareholder, FFT Top, that will resolve a months-long governance dispute.