100 Minnesota National Guard members on standby ahead of possible unrest in Minneapolis

Jake Dima
·3 min read

A total of 100 Minnesota National Guard members is on standby ahead of a possible resurgence of unrest in Minneapolis following new information in an officer-involved shooting and the recent arrest of a man who allegedly drove his SUV into a crowd of protesters.

Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday "gave the Minnesota National Guard a warning order to start preparing to assist local law enforcement should they need help," per the request of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey after demonstrators this week erected barricades and clashed with police in a city intersection. The recent actions, which in some cases have turned violent, follow the shooting death of Winston Boogie Smith Jr., who was killed by U.S. marshals when they tried to arrest him on a felony warrant.

After several days of nightly conflict between protesters and authorities, Nicholas Kraus, 35, was charged on Wednesday with second-degree intentional murder and two counts of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly plowed through a makeshift barricade on Sunday, killing a woman and injuring another at the scene. Kraus was purportedly drunk at the time of the incident.

MINNEAPOLIS RIOTERS LOOT AND LIGHT FIRES AFTER US MARSHALS SHOOTING

"The @MNNationalGuard has activated approximately 100 Soldiers from the 257th Military Police Company at the request of the city of Minneapolis for potential support to civil unrest within the city," the Minnesota National Guard tweeted on Wednesday. "While the Soldiers are not currently in Minneapolis, they are standing by and prepared to respond if their presence is needed."

There has since been no update regarding the National Guard's involvement in the city, a spokesperson told the Washington Examiner.

Smith had a felony warrant for a firearms violation and was shot dead on June 3 after agents were alerted of his whereabouts, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension wrote at the time. Authorities at the scene said the 32-year-old fired back.

Earlier in the week, Hennepin County District Court disclosed that no body camera, dash camera, or surveillance footage was available from the incident. Documents from investigators showed that 14 shell casings from police and six other spent cartridges were found in Smith's vehicle after agents located an M&P 380 pistol from the driver's side of the car.

Smith had a lengthy rap sheet, including three marijuana charges and an aggravated robbery conviction in which he beat his girlfriend, according to court documents obtained by Fox News.

On June 4, Minneapolis made headlines after rioters looted businesses and lit fires in response to Smith's death. Demonstrators were seen setting a dumpster ablaze, ransacking a T-Mobile store, and clearing out a local CVS.

The violent behavior continued for at least one more night before protesters shifted their focus to barricading the city intersection, despite constant police intervention.

A day prior to Smith's death, workers in the Minneapolis area were seen tearing down barricades at George Floyd Square, an "autonomous zone" that has remained in the area for over a year. At around 4:30 a.m., crews donning construction gear removed barricades, makeshift housing, and artwork at the "cop-free" area that encompasses the Cup Foods store near where Floyd was killed on May 25, 2020.

