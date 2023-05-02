After 100 mph car chase and criminal charges, attorney suspended from law practice.

"Gavel" is a public sculpture by Andrew F. Scott set in a pool outside the Ohio Supreme Court building in downtown Columbus.

An Urbana lawyer, who led police on a car chase that hit 100 miles per hour, had his law license indefinitely suspended by the Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Ryan Reed lived with his girlfriend and her daughter in his house, which doubled as his law office. The girlfriend, identified as "P.S.", worked for Reed.

In May 2020, Reed's behavior and relationship with P.S. spun out of control:

P.S. found him passed out drunk in his office.

The couple argued and Reed shoved her and she left.

The next morning she called Urbana police to report her tires had been slashed.

Police arrested Reed for domestic violence and assault at the Champaign County Courthouse where he was attending a hearing on a client's behalf.

Reed failed field sobriety tests during the arrest and was charged with drunken driving.

Following his arrest, a trial judge issued a restraining order that let P.S. remain in Reed's home and gave Reed three hours to retrieve his belongings.

Reed returned to the home a week later but fled when P.S. called 911.

An arrest warrant was issued and two days later Reed crawled through a window at the home. He was caught later wearing a bulletproof vest.

A grand jury indicted Reed on nine counts, including burglary, drunken driving, domestic violence and assault. While out on bond, police were alerted that Reed was threatening to kill P.S.

Reed led the cops on a high-speed chase before losing control and crashing into a tree. His blood-alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit. Reed was charged with more criminal counts, including drunken driving.

In October 2020, Reed pleaded guilty to five charges in two cases and was sentenced to two years in prison and three years of post-release supervision.

Reed violated 16 ethics rules related to the crimes and must pay two clients at total of $4,750 in restitution within 90 days, the Supreme Court said. He may apply to have his law license reinstated after his post-release supervision and if pays restitution to his clients and follows his treatment plan.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Domestic violence, drunk driving leads to law license suspension