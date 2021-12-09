100 mph chase ends in Dunnellon woman’s arrest on Howard Frankland Bridge

TAMPA — A Dunnellon woman driving more than 100 mph in a stolen car was arrested during rush-hour traffic Wednesday after state troopers forced her car to spin out halfway across the Howard Frankland Bridge, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Wykeria Stevenson, 26, was arrested just after 5 p.m. on felony charges of fleeing to elude law enforcement at high speed, aggravated assault on a first responder, and grand theft of a motor vehicle, as well as reckless driving with property damage and driving with a canceled, suspended or revoked license.

Troopers in the Tampa Bay area received an alert around 5 p.m. to be on the lookout for a silver, 2017 Nissan Altima reported stolen from a car rental company in Gainesville, the Highway Patrol said.

Troopers focused their search on south Interstate 75 and finally spotted it in slow-moving southbound traffic on Interstate 275 near Fowler Avenue.

A trooper shot a small GPS mobile tracking device called StarChase onto the trunk of the vehicle and activated his lights and siren, the Highway Patrol said. The stolen car headed to the wide shoulder of the highway and sped off, dodging heavy traffic and hitting speeds of over 100 mph, the Highway Patrol said.

The shoulder ran out as the car approached the Howard Frankland Bridge and it suddenly stopped, nearly causing the trooper to crash into it. The car accelerated again, reaching speeds up to 60 mph as it weaved in and out of traffic headed over the bridge from Tampa to St. Petersburg.

The trooper kept track of the car with the GPS device.

With nowhere else to go, the driver momentarily slowed down, plowed through a construction barrier and pulled into a construction zone separated from the travel lanes on the bridge, the Highway Patrol said. The trooper used a maneuver known as a precision immobilization technique, or PIT, pushing the rear o the car sideways and causing it to spin to a stop.

Before the car could roll backward into traffic, another trooper positioned his car as a shield. The stolen car hit the patrol car and airbags deployed in both vehicles.

Story continues

Guns drawn, the troopers placed Stevenson under arrest. Video cameras from inside the patrol vehicles captured the scene. Stevenson can be heard saying, “I’m tired,” and, “How’d they even catch me?”

According to her arrest report, Stevenson’s driver’s license was suspended on Nov. 1, 2018, and she is named in active arrest warrants from her home state of Georgia.

During the arrest, she told one trooper she was pregnant and epileptic and was “experiencing an episode.” Records available Thursday morning did not address the claims.

Stevenson was taken by ambulance to a hospital and released. She was booked into the Hillsborough County jail about 10 p.m. and was being held Thursday in lieu of $17,750 bail.