A 100 mph chase, gunfire: Texas DPS smuggler pursuits intensify on El Paso's streets

Texas state troopers are increasingly pursuing migrant smugglers on El Paso's streets as the drivers flee, provoking gunshots, a 100 mph freeway chase and causing a school bus to swerve in traffic — all last week.

The chases by the Texas Department of Public Safety are often part of Operation Lone Star border security efforts amid the ongoing influx of migrants into El Paso.

The hot pursuits by state troopers add another layer of danger to Borderland driving as migrant smugglers try to get away.

Border law enforcement is dealing with drug-cartel associated smuggling groups recruiting drivers with promises of quick cash and with orders not to pull over for police, officials have said. Evading arrest in a vehicle is in felony under Texas law.

In some cases, the drivers are undocumented migrants trapped in a type of indentured servitude "working" to pay off their debts to the smuggling organization.

Many of the pursuits in El Paso are transporting migrants picked up at border smuggling hot zones in Sunland Park and Santa Teresa, just over the state line in New Mexico.

The undocumented migrants smuggled over the border generally differ from asylum-seekers, mainly from Venezuela, crossing to surrender to the U.S. Border Patrol in a bid for political asylum.

Though many of the migrant smuggling pursuits are occurring in the predawn darkness, a high-speed freeway chase last week occurred shortly around the evening commute before ending in a crash in Northeast El Paso.

Texas DPS freeway chase ends in crash near Chapin High School

About 6:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25, a pursuit began when a state trooper attempted to pull over a black SUV on Interstate 10 near Mesa Street for an equipment violation and expired registration, Texas DPS said in a statement.

The driver fled at speeds exceeding 100 mph in a chase filmed on social media video showing a line of DPS vehicles trailing the SUV east on I-10 before taking a Spaghetti Bowl ramp northbound onto the Patriot Freeway.

The chase came to an end next to Chapin High School at Ellethorpe Avenue and Gateway South Boulevard.

After the smuggler's SUV ran a red light, a trooper's vehicle rammed it with a "precision immobilization technique," or PIT maneuver, causing the SUV to briefly halt before the driver tried to flee again and crashed into patrol vehicles, DPS stated. A Texas DPS special agent shot a tire to stop the vehicle.

The driver and 10 undocumented migrants were arrested as they attempted to scatter after the crash, officials said.

The driver, who is a Mexican citizen, was treated at a hospital for an injury before being booked into the El Paso County Jail on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle and human smuggling, DPS stated. His name was not disclosed.

Amarillo driver arrested in West Side smuggling crash

About 4:15 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, a pursuit began when a white GMC Yukon fled from a state trooper attempting a traffic stop near Country Club Road and I-10 in West El Paso, Texas DPS said.

A short time later, the Yukon crashed into a concrete pole. Three migrants in the vehicle were taken to hospitals with minor injuries. The driver was arrested after running away from the crash site, officials said.

The driver, David Arratia, 19, and passenger, Hector Molina, 20, both of Amarillo, were each arrested on a charge of human smuggling. Arratia has an added charge of evading arrest in a vehicle, DPS said.

El Paso County Jail records show Arratia was released on Sept. 28 on a surety bond of $15,000 on each charge. Molina does not appear on the jail log.

Chase ends in rollover near Canutillo High

Later that same morning about 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26, a state trooper assigned to Operation Lone Star attempted a traffic stop on a white 2006 Hyundai Tucson for having an expired license plate on Artcraft Road near Upper Valley Road, DPS said.

The Hyundai sped off, headed north on Artcraft and turned left on Berringer Street before continuing to speed through residential streets and eventually go north on Texas Highway Spur 16, DPS reported.

At one point, the suspected smuggler drove toward two school buses causing the driver of one bus to veer off while making a left turn, DPS said. It was not disclosed if children where in the bus.

The pursuit was heading toward the school zone of Canutillo High School and the neighboring El Paso Community College Northwest campus.

For the safety of the school buses and the public, the trooper used a PIT maneuver to push the Hyundai, which skidded and rolled over when it hit a sidewalk, DPS said in a statement.

Nine migrants from Mexico and Guatemala in the vehicle were taken to hospitals as a precaution. None had serious injuries, DPS said.

The driver, Angel Omar Arciniega Luna, 35, of Durango, Mexico, was booked on a human smuggling charge, according to jail log. Arciniega Luna as of Wednesday, Oct. 4, remained held under a $20,000 bond at the Downtown El Paso County Jail.

