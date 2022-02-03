100-mph chase winds into Fresno before crash, arrests. Officers backed off pursuit, CHP says

Three suspects were arrested Wednesday after leading officers on a pursuit in Fresno County.

California Highway Patrol spokesman Mike Salas said the pursuit started at 3 p.m. when an undercover marked vehicle with the Fresno HEAT team noticed a stolen vehicle, a white GMC truck, traveling near Highway 99 and Chestnut Avenue.

The undercover marked vehicle called for marked units to get in position, but the vehicle sped off on Highway 99 traveling over 100 mph, Salas said.

A Fresno County Sheriff’s helicopter assisted officers and followed the vehicle while officers backed out of the pursuit.

The vehicle traveled on city streets before crashing into parked vehicles in the 3600 block of South Bagley Avenue.

Three of the four men fled and were arrested. A gun was recovered in the vehicle, Salas said.

The suspects were charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and and gun charges.

No injuries were reported.