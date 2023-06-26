100-mph rampage saw driver ‘violently ram’ cars that got in his way, Florida cops say

A demolition derby erupted on a Florida highway when a driver trying to outrun cops began to “violently ram” cars blocking his way, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened Friday, June 23, in Citrus Springs and the chase reached speeds of 100 mph, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Citrus Springs is about 85 miles north of Tampa.

The driver — a man from Elgin, South Carolina — was captured after he “lost control of the vehicle and crashed,” officials said.

Investigators say deputies had two encounters with the driver: The first when he failed to pull over at a traffic stop and the second when deputies saw him again 16 miles south in Inverness.

“The vehicle ... was forced to stop in congested traffic near the intersection of South Croft Avenue. While stopped, deputies attempted to make contact with the suspect, who refused all commands,” the sheriff’s office says.

“A K9 was deployed and, after the vehicle began to lunge forward, the K9 handler retrieved the K9 just before the suspect vehicle struck another vehicle nearly slamming the door shut on the K9. The suspect vehicle then began to intentionally and violently ram the vehicles in front of it in an attempt to flee.”

Deputies started firing shots “to put a stop to this motorist’s deadly action.” However, he continued ramming vehicles until a gap formed, allowing him to “continue his flight from law enforcement through heavily congested traffic,” officials said.

“He continued west on Gulf to Lake Highway for another seven and a half miles, at times traveling at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour, before driving into oncoming traffic and eventually losing control of the vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said.

“The vehicle side-swiped several vehicles before coming to a complete stop near the entry/exit ramps of the Suncoast Parkway along Highway 44. Deputies immediately secured the suspect and began rendering first aid until EMS arrived.

The driver, identified as 23-year-old Ahvi Samaad Deberry-Howe, was hospitalized in Pasco County “for a non-life threatening bullet wound from being shot by a deputy,” officials said.

“Deberry-Howe will be facing charges of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and resisting with and without violence and held with no bond,” the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators have not revealed how many vehicles were damaged during the incident.

Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast said drivers who were rammed during the “rampage” were not seriously hurt.

