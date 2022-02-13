$100 Oil Threatens to Compound World Economy’s Inflation Shock

Enda Curran and Rich Miller
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil’s surge toward $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 is threatening to deal a double-blow to the world economy by further denting growth prospects and driving up inflation.

Most Read from Bloomberg

That’s a worrying combination for the U.S. Federal Reserve and fellow central banks as they seek to contain the strongest price pressures in decades without derailing recoveries from the pandemic. Group of 20 finance chiefs meet virtually this week for the first time this year with inflation among their top concerns.

While energy exporters stand to benefit from the boom and oil’s influence on economies isn’t what it once was, much of the world will take a hit as companies and consumers find their bills rising and spending power squeezed by costlier food, transportation and heating.

According to Bloomberg Economics’ Shok model, a climb in crude to $100 by the end of this month from around $70 at the end of 2021 would lift inflation by about half a percentage point in the U.S. and Europe in the second half of the year.

More broadly, JPMorgan Chase & Co. warns a run-up to $150 a barrel would almost stall the global expansion and send inflation spiraling to over 7%, more than three times the rate targeted by most monetary policy makers.

“The oil shock feeds into what is now a broader inflation problem,” said long-time Fed official Peter Hooper, who’s now global head of economic research for Deutsche Bank AG. “There’s a decent chance of a significant slowing of global growth” as a result.

Oil is about 50% higher than a year ago, part of a broader rally in commodity prices that’s swept up natural gas too. Among the drivers: A post-lockdown resurgence in worldwide demand, geopolitical tensions ignited by oil giant Russia and strained supply chains. Prospects for a renewed Iranian nuclear deal have at times cooled the market.

Still, the rise has been piercing. Just two years ago, oil prices plunged briefly below zero.

Fossil fuels -- oil, as well as coal and natural gas -- provide more than 80% of the global economy’s energy. And the cost of a typical basket of them is now up more than 50% from a year ago, according to Gavekal Research Ltd., a consultancy.

The energy crunch also compounds the ongoing squeeze in global supply chains, which drove up costs and delayed raw materials and finished goods.

Vivian Lau, who runs a global logistics company based in Hong Kong, said her customers are already closely watching rising fuel costs.

“The price of oil is definitely a concern,” said Lau, vice chair and group chief executive officer of Pacific Air Holdings. “The increase is happening at a time when air freight prices are already very high.”

Economists are war gaming scenarios from here.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., which sees oil at $100 in the third quarter, estimates a 50% increase lifts headline inflation by an average of 60 basis points, with emerging economies hit most.

The International Monetary Fund recently raised its forecast for global consumer prices to an average 3.9% in advanced economies this year, up from 2.3%, and 5.9% in emerging and developing nations.

“With inflation currently at multi-decade highs and uncertainty surrounding the inflation outlook already unprecedented, the last thing the recovering global economy needs is another leg higher in energy prices,” HSBC economists Janet Henry and James Pomeroy wrote in a Feb. 4 report. “Yet that is what it is getting.”

China, the world’s biggest oil importer and goods exporter, has so far enjoyed benign inflation. But it’s economy remains vulnerable as producers are already juggling high input costs and concerns over energy shortages.

With price pressures proving more tenacious than earlier expected, central bankers are now prioritizing inflation fighting over demand support. U.S. consumer prices surprising to a four-decade high sent shocks through the system, increasing bets the Fed will raise rates seven times this year, a faster pace than earlier expected.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey this month partly justified the decision to raise U.K. interest rates by pointing to a “squeeze from energy prices.” European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said recently that officials will “carefully examine” how energy prices will impact the economy as they signal a shift toward tightening. The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday also flagged oil prices as a risk.

To be sure, the world economy is no longer the oil guzzler it was during previous decades, especially the 1970s, and alternative energy offers some buffer. Other pandemic-era insulators include swelling household savings and higher wages amid a tight labor market.

In the U.S. the emergence of the shale oil industry means its economy is less vulnerable to fuel shocks: While consumers are paying more for gasoline, domestic producers are earning more.

Mark Zandi, chief economist for Moody’s Analytics, estimates that each $10 per barrel increase shaves 0.1 percentage point off of economic growth the following year. That compares with a 0.3 to 0.4 point blow prior to the fracking revolution.

Other oil producers will have reason to celebrate, too.

Russia’s budget, for example, could reap more than $65 billion in extra revenue this year, helping buffer the Kremlin against possible sanctions over Ukraine. Other emerging market producers would benefit, as would Canada and Middle Eastern economies.

But for most consumers, and central bankers, much rides on how fast and how far energy goes, particularly if economies lose momentum globally.

“A continued rapid rise can raise risks of recession-like conditions in some countries, especially if fiscal policy is also tightening notably,” said Priyanka Kishore of Oxford Economics Ltd., which estimates that every $10 per barrel increase in oil eats around 0.2 percentage points from world growth.

“Hopefully,” she said, “this is not the straw that breaks the camels back.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Inflation Is Everywhere, Including Places You Might Not Expect

    Beyond higher prices for materials, shipping or wages, inflation is hitting U.S. companies in less-obvious ways, seeping into legal costs for Marlboro maker Altria and auto-repair bills for insurer Allstate.

  • 3 Reasons DIY Investors Should Consider Working With a Financial Advisor

    The COVID-19 pandemic gave rise to a new wave of investors — who suddenly have more time and money on their hands, thanks to lockdowns and stimulus checks. The DIY investors have taken advantage of low trading fees and account … Continue reading → The post 3 Reasons DIY Investors Should Consider Working With a Financial Advisor appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Zelenskiy Invites Biden; Scholz Prepares Visit: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden told Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday that the U.S. and its allies would act “swiftly and decisively” if Russia were to invade Ukraine, largely echoing comments he made on Saturday’s inconclusive call with Russia’s Vladimir Putin.Most Read from BloombergBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenU.K. Hospital Patient Dies From Confirmed Case of Lassa FeverCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsZelenskiy Invite

  • Economy Week Ahead: Inflation, Consumer Spending, Home Sales

    The U.S. Commerce Department’s retail-sales report for January highlights this week’s slate of economic data, which also includes Japan’s fourth-quarter GDP and U.S. home prices for January.

  • Soon all blockchain companies will be crypto speculators

    It's a little hard to sit down and write up some jaunty notes on the current state of the technology startup market when news just broke that Russia is expected to invade Ukraine in short order. One result of today's increasingly rapid cadence of innovation in the technology world is that corporate venture capital work -- both defensive and offensive -- seems to start earlier and earlier in the lives of companies. OpenSea is the latest example of the trend.

  • 4 Stocks That Could Thrive During Inflation

    Some companies are able to raise prices without destroying too much demand for their products—and those are the ones investors should want to own.

  • How inflation undermines families

    Inflation is straining the family budget.Why it matters: The real-world effect of inflation is being felt by millions of Americans in vital areas like fuel, electricity and grocery bills, threatening to undermine consumer spending on discretionary goods.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: The annual rate of inflation hit another 40-year high in January, rising to 7.5% from a peak of 7% in December, according to gove

  • Super Bowl deals: McDonald's, Chipotle, Wendy's, Taco Bell and more offer specials or freebies

    McDonald's, Popeyes, Wendy's and Chipotle have Super Bowl 2022 deals. Buffalo Wild Wings will give away free wings if the game goes into overtime.

  • Derek Carr, Raiders reportedly to discuss a contract extension. Here’s what it could mean

    Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels recently spoke highly of the starting quarterback he inherited.

  • Inflation, Interest-Rate Jitters, and Putin Are Brewing a Fierce Storm for Investors

    Pete Seeger’s words describing stubborn, misguided leadership in the midst of obviously worsening conditions came back this past week with news that U.S. inflation had notched another four-decade high—7.5% annualized—in January, making for the dourest consumer sentiment since 2011, during the sluggish recovery that followed the recession spurred by the financial crisis of 2008-09. At the same time, despite increasing expectations of the Federal Reserve acting to slow inflation, the central bank for now is maintaining its crisis stance of near-zero interest rates. The anticipation that the Fed will move from extreme accommodation continues to ripple through the bond markets and, in turn, the equity markets.

  • Fed Rush to Catch Up on Inflation Raises U.S. Recession Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve faces a growing risk of making a policy mistake, tipping the economy into a recession, as it confronts decades-high inflation that’s proving more persistent and broad-based than policy makers expected.Most Read from BloombergBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenU.K. Hospital Patient Dies From Confirmed Case of Lassa FeverCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsZelenskiy Invites Biden; Scholz Prepares Visit: Ukraine Upd

  • Hillary Clinton Debuts New Hat To Mock Donald Trump's Document Shredding

    When sweet payback goes right to your head.

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’

    A White House warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now” shook up financial markets Friday. Here's what investors need to know about military action and markets.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is currently near a 20-year low of around 1.3%. Meanwhile, even traditionally higher-yielding sectors like real estate investment trusts (REITs) are offering relatively low yields (less than 3% on average) following that sector's big run-up last year. Four that stand out as great buys right now are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Florida Reportedly Probing Melania Trump Tea For Charity That Doesn't Seem To Exist

    All the documents are "in the works," the former first lady said of an "exclusive high tea," which is already selling tickets for up to $50,000.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Etsy Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    If you are new to investing or even an experienced investor, this trio of stocks should be considered as key holdings for your portfolio.

  • Want $5,000 in Passive Income? Invest $30,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait 3 Years

    Investing in equal parts of Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO), Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), and Autoliv (NYSE: ALV) gives an investor an average dividend yield of 5.8% and exposure to different sectors of the economy. Scott Levine (Rio Tinto): With a market cap of nearly $130 billion, Rio Tinto is one of the largest mining stocks available to investors.

  • The Stock Market Dropped Because There’s Something Scarier Than Rate Hikes

    The stock market shrugged off the Fed and inflation this week. It couldn’t shrug off warnings from the U.S. and U.K. that Russia could soon invade Ukraine.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Be Massive Long-Term Winners

    Don't miss out on these superb investment opportunities just because some pundit tells you this is the time to focus on so-called value stocks.