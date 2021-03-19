100-year-old found dead at L.A. home shortly after nearby assault

Phil Helsel
1 min read

A 100-year-old man was found slain in his home in a Los Angeles neighborhood Thursday, and police are trying to determine if a man arrested in an assault case not far away is linked to the death.

The elderly man was found in his Encino home "with numerous contusions and lacerations" about 12:50 p.m. and was pronounced dead, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement.

Police are calling his death a homicide.

About an hour earlier, police were called on a report of an assault with a deadly weapon and arrested a man in that case, police said.

The assault victim suffered minor injuries that did not require treatment, police said. The person arrested in the assault case has not been identified.

An ax and knife were recovered in the assault case, but police did not say which weapon was used or how.

"The investigation is in its preliminary stages," police said in a statement. "Detectives will be interviewing the suspect to determine if he is responsible for the elderly man’s death."

The call for the assault was one street away from where the body of the elderly man was found.

More details were not immediately available from police.

Encino is a neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley section of Los Angeles.

