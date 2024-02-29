100-year-old Southern California church in danger of collapse

LOS ANGELES – The gold dome atop Echo Park United Methodist Church has been a community beacon for 100 years, but heavy rainfall has damaged the structure, brought the singing to a stop and closed the building.

Built in 1923 at the corner of Reservoir and Alvarado streets, the church has been a place for marriages and baptisms, a haven for the homeless and a meeting space for Alcoholics Anonymous.

“It feels grim because what you see when you get to the top tower is a pile of rubble,” Pastor Frank Wulf told KTLA’s Sandra Mitchell. “The ceiling has collapsed. You look up and see the wood above.”

After recent heavy rainfall, water had been collecting on the church’s roof causing the wood to rot and the walls to collapse. There is now a real danger that the gold dome and everything under it could come crashing down.

“It’s broken. It’s cracking and bending, and I wonder how it’s holding up the dome right now,” the pastor explained.

Echo Park United Methodist Church has shut its doors after water damage has made the structure dangerously unstable. (KTLA)

Echo Park United Methodist Church has shut its doors after water damage has made the structure dangerously unstable. (KTLA)

Echo Park United Methodist Church has shut its doors after water damage has made the structure dangerously unstable. (KTLA)

Echo Park United Methodist Church has shut its doors after water damage has made the structure dangerously unstable. (KTLA)

Echo Park United Methodist Church has shut its doors after water damage has made the structure dangerously unstable. (KTLA)

Wulf said that structural engineers warned him that damage is dangerous and expensive to fix.

“What I was today was $200,000 just to take down the tower done,” he said. “That a lot of money. It’s more money than we have.”

The empty seats in the sanctuary sparks concern for the wellbeing of the church’s congregation of more than 100 people, many of them immigrants from El Salvador.

“It’s a sacred place for people,” Wulf said. “Ultimately, the church is more than a building, it’s a community of people and a community of people makes the building significant.”

Even as the church is in danger of collapse and the congregation has been forced out, Pastor Wulf says he has faith that there will be money for repairs or rebuilding.

“There is hope and there is faith,” he explained. “It’s hope and faith that is bigger than the building and that’s where I really find my strength.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.