100-year-old woman dies after rescue from Lodi apartment fire

A 100-year-old woman who was critically injured on Friday in a Lodi apartment fire has died, Bergen County authorities said Saturday.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office released a statement identifying Judy Reifel as the victim. Earlier police reports did not release her name and incorrectly stated her age as 101.

Firefighters found Reifel unconscious and in critical condition after responding to the fire at 8:02 a.m. Friday. She was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center, where she died from her injuries, prosecutors stated.

A preliminary investigation by Jason Love, chief of detectives for the prosecutor's office, and Lodi Police Chief Donald Scorzetti determined that the fire was accidentally set and does not appear to be suspicious.

The statement did not disclose the actual cause of the fire.

Prosecutor Mark Musella thanked the Lodi police and volunteer fire departments, and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office, for assistance in the investigation.

