100 people arrested after illegal street racing, rally at Oklahoma parking lot

Associated Press

Hawaii’s 3-0 lead had evaporated with one swing, but its fans were eager to respond once pitcher Micah Bennett got the team from Honolulu out of the inning. Nebraska’s and Hawaii’s sections of the ballpark took turns belting out hometown cheers, an impromptu who-can-be-loudest contest in a game that wound up as an 11-3 Hawaii victory in seven innings Sunday. Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Little League World Series games have only had a few hundred family and friends in the stands this year.