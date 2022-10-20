100-person Chinese gang dinner celebration turns into brawl at restaurant in Tokyo skyscraper

A “Chinese Dragon” gang dinner celebration at a luxurious French restaurant in Tokyo quickly turned into a brawl after a fight broke out between gang members.

On Oct. 16, the gang hosted a celebratory dinner for a member who had been released from prison in August. Approximately 100 members of the loosely organized crime group gathered at Sunshine Cruise Cruise on the 58th floor of Tokyo’s 60-story skyscraper, Sunshine 60.

At about 6 p.m., a fistfight reportedly broke out between 10 men at the posh establishment, and police were called to the scene. When police arrived, most of the gang members had already fled the scene. Police discovered smashed glasses and beer bottles, overturned tables and a broken door.

One of the few who remained at the scene was a man in his 20s who had suffered minor head injuries. He was transported to a hospital.

More from NextShark: GoFundMe Launches Hub for AAPI Fundraising Campaigns to #StopAsianHate

The Metropolitan Police Department is currently investigating the incident. In addition to an internal dispute, investigators are looking into the possibility that another group may have also attacked the gang.

Videos shared on Twitter reportedly show emergency vehicles and police at the scene.

The Chinese Dragon have been categorized as a quasi-gang, which are loosely organized gangs that are not covered by the anti-organized crime law, according to The National Police Agency. The gang is believed to be comprised of descendants of Japanese nationals who were left behind in China after the end of World War II and eventually made their way to Japan. The gang has connections with individuals who have been arrested for assault, drug smuggling and injury.

Story continues

More from NextShark: Detroit police officer hit with 85 allegations of misconduct, mostly toward POC

Featured Image via FNNプライムオンライン