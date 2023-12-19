100-plus cars damaged in string of break-ins around Dilworth, South End

Police are looking for thieves who targeted an apartment complex in Charlotte, smashing an entire parking deck of car windows. It’s one of at least three different locations just miles apart where cars were broken into.

Officers were called to Camden Dilworth on Kenilworth Avenue between Sunday afternoon and early Monday morning. Items inside some of the cars were also reported missing.

Now, police are looking for the people responsible.

According to police reports, 90 cars at Camden Dilworth were broken into.

About 2 miles away on South Boulevard, police reports say 20 cars were broken into at another apartment complex on Sunday. That’s a total of more than 100 cars in the neighborhood within a two-day period.

A Channel 9 viewer sent video that showed people who live at the Camden apartments surveying the damage left behind.

According to the police reports, nothing of high value was taken. They list items like clothing and glasses, for example.

A spokesperson for Atrium Health said the nearby hospital also had reports of break-ins at their parking deck.

“We have deployed additional resources to help with this unfortunate issue and are working with local law enforcement to help identify who may be responsible,” the spokesperson said.

Channel 9 is working to learn how many people were affected.

One of the biggest problems people face now is the cost of replacing their car windows. It’s a headache that comes as the holiday travel season starts to ramp up.

There’s no word on if police have any suspects.

>> Channel 9′s Genevieve Curtis is looking into the string of break-ins and is working to learn more about what happened.

