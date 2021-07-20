100-pound rare deep ocean fish washes up on Oregon beach, creating 'quite the stir'

Asha C. Gilbert, USA TODAY
·2 min read

To the shock of locals, a deep ocean fish weighing 100 pounds washed up on an Oregon beach.

The 3.5-foot Opah, a tropical fish, was found on Sunset Beach last Wednesday, the Seaside Aquarium said in a Facebook post.

The aquarium went to the beach to recover the unusual fish after seeing photos.

"It created quite the stir at the Aquarium where folks were encouraged to come take a look at this beautiful and odd looking fish," the aquarium wrote.

Little is known about Opah's due to them living in the deep ocean and they are usually found in tropical and temperate waters around the world, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Their unusual appearance includes a round, flat body that’s silvery gray in color. Their fins and mouth are red, and their large eyes are encircled with gold, according to the NOAA website.

Ophas can grow over 6 feet and weigh over 600 pounds, though their average weight is 100 pounds.

"They're pretty cool fish, and we don't normally see them on the shore," Keith Chandler, the general manager of Seaside Aquarium, told CNN. "It was pretty exciting for locals."

Chandler said the fish was found dead, but its body is in good condition and will be placed in a freezer until the school year starts.

Then, "one lucky school group" will be involved of the dissection of the fish to learn more about the species.

According to the aquarium, the last time an Opah was found near Oregon was in 2009, 37 miles off of the Columbia River Mouth.

'They grow bigger than you think': Stop tossing your pet goldfish in lakes, officials warn

'Very, very rare to catch': 240-pound sturgeon, among biggest ever recorded in United States, is caught in Detroit River

Follow reporter Asha Gilbert @Coastalasha. Email: agilbert@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tropical fish Opah washes up on Oregon beach weighing 100 pounds

