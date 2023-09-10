100 pounds of drugs and stolen gun seized during bust, South Carolina deputies say

About 100 pounds of marijuana were confiscated and a South Carolina man was charged with multiple crimes following a drug bust, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Wednesday, 24-year-old Michael McKenzie was charged with trafficking in marijuana, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

McKenzie was arrested after narcotics investigators searched his Florence home on East National Cemetery Road, according to the release. In addition to the marijuana, deputies also found an AR pistol (5.56 cal.) which was reported stolen out of Florence County, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff’s deputies confiscated drugs and a gun following a recent arrest.

McKenzie was taken to the Florence County Detention Center, where bond was set at $15,000 on the combined charges, jail records show.

McKenzie was released after posting bond Thursday, according to jail records. He’s scheduled to appear in court again on Nov. 21, Florence County judicial records show.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division assisted in the investigation that the sheriff’s office said remains ongoing despite McKenzie’s arrest.