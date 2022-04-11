'100% preventable': 5 families file lawsuit nearly year after Indiana FedEx shooting

Five people whose family members were killed in the April 15, 2021 mass shooting at a FedEx center in southwest Indianapolis are suing the global logistics giant, claiming stronger security measures should have been in place at the facility.

A complaint filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana says the company could have prevented deaths that day.

The lawsuit is being filed by the families of victims Amarjeet Johal, 66, Amarjit Sekhon, 48, Jasvinder Kaur, 50, John Weisert, 74, and Karli Smith, 19, all of whom lost their lives.

"It sucks that we have to go through this when this whole incident was 100% preventable," said Gary Johal, the son of Amarjeet Johal.

Eight people were killed and five injured after the shooter opened fire on the facility around 11 p.m. that Thursday. Matthew R. Alexander, 32, Samaria Blackwell, 19, and Jaswinder Singh, 68, also died in the attack.

It was the worst mass shooting in the city's history.

Lawyers and family members said Monday that FedEx should have known there was a potential threat because there have been a history of shootings at other FedEx Ground facilities, including one in Kennesaw, Georgia, in 2014 that resulted in six people being injured.

Like the shooter in the Indianapolis FedEx shooting, the suspect in that shooting was a former employee of the facility. Also like the Indianapolis shooter, he fatally shot himself after the attack.

Mel Hewitt, one of the attorneys in Monday's lawsuit, represented a client who sued FedEx in response to the Kennesaw shooting. That lawsuit reached a settlement.

Lawyers: FedEx should have prepared

Before the Indianapolis shooting, the lawsuit says, FedEx had hired a company called Threat Assessment Group to help it create a workplace violence prevention program.

The logistics company had a system in place that would alert FedEx headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee, about "workplace violence incidents" that had occurred at local facilities, lawyers wrote. One or more security specialists who the company had assigned to the Indianapolis facility were allegedly responsible for investigating and reporting any incidents.

The lawsuit doesn't describe any specific incidents leading up to the shooting, but it briefly claims the shooter "exhibited emotional and mental instability on multiple instances" during his window of employment at the FedEx facility from August to October 2020.

IndyStar had previously reported that the shooter's employment ended at the facility after he stopped showing up to work.

In general the company should have known that mass shootings are "one of the leading physical security threats" behind workplace deaths, lawyers wrote.

Lawyers said Monday they've had a hard time getting information about the shooting from law enforcement. Now that a lawsuit has been filed they can try to compel that information through court proceedings.

Shooter confronted security guard

Monday's lawsuit also targets Securitas, which Hewitt said was one of the largest private security contractors in the world.

Moments before he started firing on workers at the facility, the shooter allegedly confronted an unarmed security guard contracted by Securitas before "banging on a door and causing a disturbance," according to the lawsuit.

The security company is a defendant in the lawsuit because it should have trained its staff to see that as a sign of a potentially dangerous person, lawyers wrote.

All five of the victims at the heart of the lawsuit were employees at the facility but none of them were on-the-clock when they were shot, according to the lawsuit. Karli Smith was waiting for a ride at the time she was killed, said her father Matthew D. Alexander.

The families are requesting compensation in the form of damages.

Alexander said Monday he will spend this week, which marks the 1-year anniversary of the shooting, "doing the best I can to remind people of how much Karli meant to her friends and family."

"There are at least eight different lights that have gone out in this world needlessly," Alexander said.

