100+ protest outside Indiana jail seeking answers in strange death of Ta'Neasha Chappel

More than 100 people rallied outside the Jackson County jail to demand answers in the death of 23-year-old Ta'Neasha Chappell, who was in custody at the time.

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. — More than 100 people descended upon the lawn of the Jackson County Court House here Tuesday morning, demanding answers in the death of 23-year-old Louisville native Ta’Neasha Chappell, who died after being held in the county’s local jail.

“We all need to know what happened while Ta’Neasha was in that cell,” Ameira Bryant told the crowd.

Chappell’s family hasn't received a death certificate, which could disclose the cause of her death. Additionally, video surveillance footage from the cell that Chappell was being held in before her death has not been released.

Standing before signs questioning what happened to Chappell and in front of several Indiana State Police officers, Bryant said, “Our system is eff’ed up. They are out here killing people — cops are killing people.”

“We are here to honor a life lost, a life taken."

Chappell, a 23-year-old Louisville woman, died while in the custody of the Jackson County Jail in Brownstownon July 16.

Chappell had fallen ill the day before, but jail staff showed "deliberate indifference" to her life by failing to provide her "prompt and adequate" medical care, a federal lawsuit filed on behalf of her family alleges.

Attorneys Sam Aguiar and Lonita Baker — the same team behind the $12 million settlement between Breonna Taylor's family and the city of Louisville — have taken on the case.

It took more than 23 hours for the jail to call in EMS, who took Chappell to Schneck Medical Center in nearby Seymour, where she died shortly after.

Imagine getting that phone call, Aguiar told the crowd. “Then, imagine four months later still not knowing what happened to your child.

“Other people have died in that jail and they don’t know what happened, so we need to take a stand … clearly they haven’t learned their lesson. It’s still business as usual over there and it will continue to be business as usual until we demand justice.”

The Indiana State Police is investigating Chappell's death.

Chappell had been held in jail since May 26 on $4,000 cash bond for multiple felony and misdemeanor charges in Jackson County stemming from an alleged theft and high-speed chase.

Chappell is not the only prisoner to die while in Jackson County Jail custody.

Joshua McLemore, 29, died Aug. 10 at a Cincinnati hospital he'd been airlifted to two days earlier shortly after he was "released" on his own recognizance from the jail.

Protesters outside the Jackson County jail demand answers in the death of 23-year-old Ta'Neasha Chappell of Louisville, who was being held there.

However, the release forms show he was "unable to sign" and he was admitted to Schneck the same day with a litany of serious medical issues, including rhabdomyolysis, a rare condition in which the body's muscle tissue begins to break down.

In May 2020, 30-year-old Tobias Au also died at Schneck after being found unresponsive in a jail bathroom on May 10. He died at the hospital May 17, and his death was ruled a suicide.

