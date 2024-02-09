100% of Puppy Bowl dogs get adopted. These Kentucky shelter dogs need a home, too

Who doesn't love the Puppy Bowl? The perfect way to start your Super Bowl Sunday, the event features the most adorable puppies, and those watching are bound to see plenty of ear pulls, sloppy kisses, and touchdowns, of course!

Beginning in 2005, the Puppy Bowl was intended to promote adoption, with all participating pups available to go to their fur-ever home. Since its debut, the program has had a 100% adoption rate... but what about all the shelter pups right here in Kentucky in need of a home?

While the pups featured in the Super Bowl LVIII (58) pre-game are irresistible, why not consider adopting one locally? At the Kentucky Humane Society, plenty of great dogs of various ages, breeds and personalities are available for adoption. Furthermore, the adoption fees have been waived on some, and all the shelter asks is that those interested in adopting provide the perfect home for their precious fur babies.

Jack

Jack, 5 years old, is a Jack Russell Terrier available for adoption at the Kentucky Humane Society

Age: 5

Breed: Jack Russell Terrier

Location: Foster home. Available by appointment. Apply here.

Ideal Home: "Jack knows what he likes...and what he doesn't. He's an independent dude who doesn't put up with any tomfoolery or shenanigans and needs a home that will follow his rules. Above all else-Jack does not like sharing space with other animals. He's meant to be the apple of your eye and, as such, requests that he be your one and only fur-baby," the Kentucky Humane Society wrote in an email to the Courier Journal.

Personality Traits: "Working breed! Jack is truly a "jack of all trades" and needs a family that will give him the physical and mental stimulus he requires. We're firm believers that Jack would make a phenomenal pest control, garden guard, or truck-driving companion! He's always up for a challenge and doesn't hesitate to sniff out fun or new things to do."

Adoption Fee: Waived

Days at Shelter: 230

Anchor

Anchor, age 1, is a Pit Bull Terrier Mix available for adoption at Kentucky Humane Society

Age: 1

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier Mix

Location: Foster home. Available by appointment. Apply here.

Ideal Home: "Anchor would do best in a cat-free, toy-filled home. He loves to learn and would like to meet any potential canine siblings. He would like an active family and a yard to run in."

Personality Traits: "SUPER SMART! His previous family trained him very well, and he knows 4-on-the-floor, sit, paw, crate trained, potty trained, and can learn much more," said the shelter.

Adoption Fee: Waived

Days at Shelter: 161

Cole

Cole, age 1, is a Retriever Mix available for adoption at Kentucky Humane Society

Age: 1

Breed: Retriever Mix

Location: Sam Swope Pet TLC (Main Campus), 241 Steedly Drive. Visit the campus to meet him and adopt.

Ideal Home: "Cole would love to go to an active family that can match his energy. He needs to meet other dogs and small children before going home. He also asks that no cats be in his new place, please," said the shelter.

Personality Traits: "Wiggles for days! Cole will be your very best friend and move his whole body in excitement every time he sees you."

Adoption Fee: Waived

Days at Shelter: 161

Bindie

Bindie, age 4, is an American Pit Bull Terrier Mix available for adoption at Kentucky Humane Society

Age: 4

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier Mix

Location: Sam Swope Pet TLC (Main Campus), 241 Steedly Drive. Visit the campus to meet her and adopt.

Ideal Home: "Bindie would be perfect for a family looking for a “medium” dog. She loves to cuddle but can also go on adventures too! Bindie does need to be the only pet in the home," said the shelter.

Personality Traits: "Velcro! This girl loves to go where you go and be where you are!"

Adoption Fee: Waived

Days at Shelter: 140

Ghost

Ghost, 6, is an American Staffordshire Terrier available for adoption at Kentucky Humane Society

Age: 6

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier

Location: Sam Swope Pet TLC (Main Campus), 241 Steedly Drive. Visit the campus to meet him and adopt.

Ideal Home: "Ghost would love to be spoiled as your only pet and can live with older children. He is laid back but would love some room to run and get his zoomies out," according to Kentucky Humane Society.

Personality Traits: "The biggest baby, and we mean that in the best way possible! He’s a sensitive soul and enjoys cuddling with his people."

Adoption Fee: Waived

Days at Shelter: 132

Layla

Layla, 10 years old, is a Labrador Retriever Mix available for adoption at the Kentucky Humane Society

Age: 10

Breed: Labrador Retriever Mix

Location: Sam Swope Pet TLC (Main Campus), 241 Steedly Drive. Visit the campus to meet her and adopt.

Ideal Home: "Layla prefers to be your only canine companion. Her ideal home will have a comfy bed, a fenced-in yard, and people who have the time and patience for a senior gal like her," said the shelter.

Personality Traits: "Sweetness! Bring Layla home, and you're in for more snuggles, smooches, and sweetness than you'll know what to do with!"

Adoption Fee: Waived

Days at Shelter: 96

Bagel

Bagel, age 5, is a Shepherd available for adoption at Kentucky Humane Society

Age: 5

Breed: Shepherd

Location: Swope Pet TLC (Main Campus), 241 Steedly Drive. Visit the campus to meet him and adopt.

Ideal Home: "Bagel would thrive in an athletic household with no cats and needs to meet any other dogs before going to his new home," said the shelter.

Personality Traits: "Super sweet, outgoing, and energetic!"

Adoption Fee: Waived

Days at Shelter: 88

Sadie

Sadie, 1, is an Australian Cattle Dog/Siberian Husky available for adoption at Kentucky Humane Society

Age: 1

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog/Siberian Husky

Location: Sam Swope Pet TLC (Main Campus), 241 Steedly Drive. Visit the campus to meet her and adopt.

Ideal Home: "Sadie would do great in a home that has experience with herding breeds. Sadie is approved to go home with children eight and above. She enjoys playing with other dogs and would love a dog sibling. Sadie needs a cat-free home," said the shelter.

Personality Traits: "Social Butterfly! Sadie loves other dogs and would do fantastic in a home with another pup to play with!"

Adoption Fee: Waived

Days at Shelter: 84

Valentina

Valentina, age 1, is a Black-Mouth Curr Mix available for adoption at Kentucky Humane Society

Age: 1

Breed: Black-Mouth Curr Mix

Location: East Campus, 1000 Lyndon Lane. Visit the campus to meet her and adopt.

Ideal Home: "Valentina would do great in a home with older kids and no other animals. She would love someone who is active and can keep up with her goofy charm," according to the Kentucky Humane Society.

Personality Traits: "She is a silly, goofy girl! Valentina is always making us laugh. A smile will never leave your face if this amazing pup is around. She loves to play and will spoil her family with all her love and drooly kisses," said the shelter.

Adoption Fee: Waived

Days at Shelter: 57

Hank

Hank, age 2, is a Hound Mix available for adoption at the Kentucky Humane Society

Age: 2

Breed: Hound Mix

Location: Foster home. Available by appointment. Apply here.

Ideal Home: "Hank would like an active family that loves to go on long walks, hikes, or adventures. Treats and chew toys are a must to keep this smart guy entertained and happy," wrote the Kentucky Humane Society.

Personality Traits: "Happy and Bubbly! Hank can light up your world with his sweet personality and make you laugh till you cry with how silly he is when he plays," said the shelter.

Adoption Fee: Waived

Days at Shelter: 56

