The train from the shelled Kherson railway station arrived in Kyiv on schedule

More than 100 relieved passengers arrived in Kyiv this morning at 7:20 after surviving Russia’s vicious shelling of Kherson railway station last night, Ukraine’s national railway Ukrazaliznytsia reported on Dec. 27.

Ukrzaliznytsia's Food train met the travelers from Kherson at an intermediate stop, providing 320 servings of nourishment, including specially prepared sets for children. This impromptu breakfast provision allowed passengers to fuel up before reaching the capital.

The ruthless Russian shelling of the Kherson railway station on Dec. 26 resulted in the tragic death of a police officer, with multiple injured law enforcement personnel and civilians awaiting evacuation.

The indiscriminate nature of the attack was noted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a video addressed. He noted the high number of civilians at the station at the time of the assault.

At least 140 civilians were awaiting evacuation at the station during the intense Russian assault, Ukrainian Internal Affairs Minister, Ihor Klymenko, later announced.

Ukrzaliznytsia staff also suffered injuries, and the station and rolling stock suffered damage, the railway carrier announced.

Kherson suffered from widespread shelling with various weaponry, causing injuries to at least three individuals, Kherson City Council head, Roman Mrochko, reported.

