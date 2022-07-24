"100% result": in the morning, air defence system shot down all 4 missiles over the Khmelnytskyi region

ROMAN PETRENKO — SUNDAY, 24 JULY 2022, 20:09

On the morning of 24 July, the Ukrainian air defence system shot down all 4 cruise missiles launched in the Khmelnytskyi region.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the live national 24-hour newscast

Quote from Ihnat: "Today (24 July - ed.) our air defence system worked perfectly, we have had a 100% result for almost the first time.

In the morning, there was a missile attack from the Black Sea: four Kalibr missiles flew towards Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

We reported earlier that Ukraine's air defence had shot down three Russian missiles and, according to more detailed information, we have four downed cruise missiles."

Details: According to Ihnat, during the day, Ukrainian strike aircraft carried out up to ten group airstrikes against Russian troops in the south and east of the country.

Three platoon supply points, a cluster of armoured combat vehicles and service personnel of the Russian invaders were hit.

Background: Serhii Hamalii, Head of the Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration, reported on the explosions in the Oblast. He warned local residents that the air defence system was operating and urged them to stay in shelters.