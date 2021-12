The Root

To say that Georgia’s role in shaping the 2020 election and the overall makeup of Congress itself would be an understatement. Georgia organizations like Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight, The New Georgia Project, and Georgia Fund help push the state blue. The state also won two Senate seats for Reps. Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. Without that slim majority for Democrats, the American Rescue Plan most likely wouldn’t have passed–leaving small businesses and families struggling.