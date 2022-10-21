100+ Top Financial Experts and 1,000+ Investors Convening in Orlando Amid Unprecedented Market Volatility, Uncertain Economic Outlook

The MoneyShow Orlando: A Must-Attend Event for Savvy Investors and Traders



ORLANDO, Fla. - (NewMediaWire) - October 21, 2022 - More than 100 top financial experts and 1,000-plus retail investors are set to convene in Orlando for The MoneyShow Orlando at the end of the month. They are gathering amid unprecedented volatility in the equity, bond, currency, and commodities markets, and just days before the midterm election and the next Federal Reserve policy meeting. Both events promise to muddy an already uncertain economic outlook. The landmark MoneyShow conference, now in its 30th year, runs from Oct. 30 Nov. 1 at the Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate. Savvy investors will have the rare opportunity to gather with the best minds in the financial industry, in person, to receive timely guidance and actionable recommendations for a wide range of market sectors and asset classes. Featured financial experts in our 2022 lineup include:

Featured presentations during the three-day event include: In addition to presentations, attendees will have access to the Interactive Exhibit Hall where they can test cutting-edge products and services, receive on-the-spot answers to pressing questions, and network with industry leaders. This year's conference will also include a welcome reception, meet & greets, book signings, photo opportunities, and more. For complete details, visit: www.OrlandoMoneyShow.com. Or for assistance in arranging interviews with featured speakers at this year's event, contact Mike Larson at 941-955-0323. Press Contact:

Mike Larson

MoneyShow

mlarson@moneyshow.com

941-955-0323 About MoneyShow

MoneyShow's mission is to help individuals "Invest Smarter, Trade Wiser." Each year, the privately held financial media company hosts a series of in-person conferences and Virtual Expos that attract more than 75,000 investors, traders, and financial advisors. They gather with top market experts from a wide range of disciplines in the U.S., Canada, and online, seeking financial education and empowerment. MoneyShow is headquartered in Sarasota, Fla.

Stephen Moore, Co-Founder, Committee to Unleash Prosperity

Steve Forbes, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, Forbes Media

Bruce Johnstone, Managing Director, Fidelity Investments

Edward Yardeni, President, Yardeni Research

Stephanie Pomboy, Founder & President, MacroMavens

Eric Bolling, Host, NewsMax

Christine Benz, Director of Personal Finance, Morningstar