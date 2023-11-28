100 victims killed in DUI crashes across Las Vegas to be honored during ‘Miles of Memories’ memorial

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The names of dozens of people killed by drivers under the influence across the Las Vegas valley will be honored on Wednesday.

Each November, STOP DUI, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Nevada State Police, and DUI victims post victim memorial signs east and westbound along Kyle Canyon Road (State Route 157).

The signs will be part of the annual “Miles of Memories” event that brings awareness to National Drunk and Drugged Driving Prevention Month.

The gathering, and posting of the signs will take place Nov. 29 at the LVMPD Mt. Charleston Substation.

There are expected to be approximately 100 signs that will be attached to mile marker posts along the road and will remain posted through the first week of January.

The signs are designed to be a sober reminder of the dangers of driving under the influence and also provide some semblance of solace to victims’ families.

During the Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department conducted a DUI Blitz enforcement arresting 19 people for DUIs and writing out 44 citations to drivers.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.