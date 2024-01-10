100 years ago: Chase of O’Fallon woman’s soon-to-be ex-husband ends with downtown spectacle

And they’re off!

Or so it must have seemed on March 3, 1924, to witnesses of a police foot chase in Downtown O’Fallon.

It all began when Belle Rabel filed for divorce from her husband, James, in St. Clair County Circuit Court in November 1923 “alleging drunkenness and cruelty.” At the time, he was sitting in the St. Clair County Jail charged with “contributing to the delinquency of a small stepdaughter” in addition to being fined $100 for “assaulting and striking his wife.”

The couple was married in Lebanon in 1916 but Belle and her children fled their home in October 1923.

On the afternoon of March 3, the following year, James, now out of jail, went to the house Belle was staying at, dragged her outside to a straw stack and declared, “we might as well die together.”

Belle was able to escape and flee to O’Fallon, but her husband followed.

Here’s what happened in O’Fallon as reported by the O’Fallon Progress:

“James Rabel, of Lebanon ran amuck after he staged a real western movie thriller in the business section of this city at 5:30 o’clock Monday night.

“Rabel was the star actor while Chief of Police Tiley was enrolled as the hero, capturing his man after a foot race in which the star demonstrated his ability as a sprinter.

“Since the capture Rabel has been a forced guest in the hotel de Schnipper (St. Clair County Jail, run by Sheriff Martin Schnipper) where he will remain for at least six months unless he is able to furnish a peace bond of $800.

“Officer Tiley was called to the home of Mrs. Kate O’Brien (131 E. First) where Rabel had started a disturbance with his wife, Belle Rabel.

“According to testimony Rebel came to O’Fallon loaded up with more than one-half of one per cent (liquor) and went to where his wife was employed (O’Brien home), resorting to the method of crawling into the yard on all fours. He entered the home and started to upbraid his wife using vulgar and obnoxious language.

“The officer tried to calm the irate man but he continued the abuse which resulted in his arrest.

“While the prisoner was being escorted to the city bastille (jail) he lurched forward and the next moment was doing a marathon, increasing speed as he left a wider breach between him and the law.

“Officer Tiley started in a trot but realizing that faster footwork was necessary he began to increase speed but the fleeing man still was hitting on all six and going good. The officer then fired a shot into the air with the command to halt.

“This seemed to peeve the fleeing man and in retaliation increased his steps until he reached the alley in the rear of Dan Schafer’s meat market (northeast corner of State and Vine) where he lost the officer.

“Here Rabel made his mistake, instead of going straight ahead he leaped into a yard, fenced on all sides where he was trapped.

“After his arrest he was taken to Belleville where his wife entered charges the next day before Justice Wangelin, charging that he threatened her. The court placed him under an $800 peace bond, which he was unable to furnish and he was returned to the county jail.

“Mrs. Rabel told the court that she has divorce proceedings pending against her husband on the grounds of repeated cruelty. The woman said her husband came to Lebanon Saturday and started to abuse her, but that she fled to this city, to where he followed her.

“Rabel was only recently released from the county jail where he had been confined for four months on account of domestic troubles.”

75 years ago, Jan. 13, 1949

The O’Fallon Chapter of the Sportsman’s Club will meet in annual session tonight at City Hall, beginning at 8 o’clock.

Members are being urged to attend as the organization is making preliminary preparations for activities at its club property on the site of the old rock quarry lake and grounds, acquired under lease last summer. New officers are to be elected.

At the present the organization is engaged in an intensive drive for new members. Applicants and their friends are invited to attend tonight’s session.

At the present time the membership fee is $2.00 a year. This will be in effect until April 14 when the fee will be $4.00 per annum for new members.

“So if you contemplate joining at the lower rate, the time is now,” says secretary Clifton Joseph.

Many improvements are being planned at the club grounds. Considerable work has already been done, but the officers contemplate a well-planned program when the spring season opens for the benefit of those who like to fish or enjoy outings at the lake grounds.

50 years ago, Jan. 10, 1974

Complaints were heard and some discussion was held at Monday night’s O’Fallon City Council meeting concerning the recent relocation of Bi-State buses from its former location at the lot on N. Lincoln to a lot off of West Second St., owned by Wiemann Gas and Oil.

Residents have complained that the the buses are warmed during the earlier morning and late evening, the fumes from the buses seep into the homes nearby.

A gulley located directly behind the lot where the buses are warmed is the place where the fumes accumulate. The wind then sweeps the fumes into the homes.

One resident who spoke to the council, Leonard Nevenner, 317 W. Second, told the council the smell is “sickening. Our home is filled with the black stuff morning and evening. We get sick from it. Our health is more important than saving some money,” said Nevenner.

The city is fearful that moving the buses farther from the city could raise the price of the transportation and eventually raise the taxes.

Alderman Clifton Joseph said the bus situation is a menace to health since the fumes hang so low to the ground and are easily swept away by the wind.

Mayor Gary Mackey said the agreement to move the buses to the Second Street location was made jointly by the city and Bi-State.

No response was made by the Bi-State Transit Co. concerning the issue when contacted by the Progress.

Mackey added that mechanics for Bi-State told him that the buses need one half-hour to warm up on cold mornings for the engines to function properly. He also said that the engines need to be warmed during the evening when the temperature slips below 20-degrees to ensure the bus starting up in the morning.

Alderman Robert Seipp, chairman of the health and safety committee, was ordered by the council to have his committee look into the situation and make a recommendation. In other action, the council accepted the construction of the St. Clair Square water tower located at U. S. 50 and Illinois 159.

The acceptance of the tank was necessary to proceed with payment of the builders.