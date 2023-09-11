100 Years Ago - State responsible for $5 tax on women voters, not school board

Sep. 11—Sept. 11, 1923

School director blames state for female voter tax

Mrs. Alfred Connell, member of the Scranton School Board and candidate for reelection, spoke at the North Scranton Republican Women's Club to set the record straight.

Recently, a rumor had been circulating through the city that the Scranton School Board was behind the per capita tax of $5 on women voters in the city.

Connell said at the meeting the district was not behind the tax, that it was the state Legislature that changed the law. Speaking to reporters at her home, Connell said the change in the law allowed school districts in second-, third- and fourth-class cities to decide whether to collect a per capita tax from residents 21 years and older.

Connell, along with George Carson and Dr. John Jones, voted in favor of the school board's collection of the $5 tax from both men and women in the city.

The legislation was passed in 1921 and also stated that school districts could set the tax at "not less than $1, no more than $5."

'Peeping Tom' at work in city

Scranton police detectives were investigating the activities of a "Peeping Tom" after receiving several calls over the past few days.

Robert Foy, of South Wyoming Avenue, reported to police that over the past two evenings between midnight and 12:30 a.m., he spotted a man peering into the windows of the home. Foy said his wife described the "peeper" as 6 feet tall, wearing dark clothes and a light-colored hat.

Families along the 300 block of Madison Avenue also reported seeing a man loitering around their block in the early morning. This possible "peeper" was also spotted in the evening near Elm Park Church.

Brian Fulton, library manager, oversees The Times-Tribune's expansive digital and paper archives and is an authority on local history. Contact Brian at bfulton@timesshamrock.com or 570-348-9140.

