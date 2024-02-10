After 100 years, Bemidji DAV still serving veterans with 'huge amount' of community support

Feb. 10—BEMIDJI — After 100 years, the Bemidji chapter of Disabled American Veterans is still serving the community, going out on cold mornings and collecting donations that help veterans in need and their families.

Founded in 1924 as the seventh chapter in the state, the organization's presence is most visible through its drop-off boxes, bright green metal containers that can be found outside of grocery stores and on street corners that collect donations of clothes, shoes and household items.

Twice a week in the early hours of the morning, members of the DAV — often veterans themselves — collect the items and bring them back to the chapter's headquarters on the edge of town.

Met by a team of volunteers, the items are loaded into the back of a truck and sent off to a thrift store chain that pays the Minnesota DAV 5.3 cents per pound of clothing and 3.5 cents per pound of miscellaneous household goods.

While the payout may seem small, with the sheer amount of donations received from the community, the DAV is able to help veterans pay electrical bills and cover other expenses when they're struggling financially.

"We're lucky to have the support of the community the huge amount that we do," shared Gene Schwantes, the commander of Bemidji's chapter. "The folks that we help, they're really down and out. They don't have another way to pay for these things."

In addition to helping veterans pay bills, the Bemidji chapter also provides medical equipment such as wheelchairs, scooters and even hospital beds. With the number of aging veterans in northern Minnesota, this service has been warmly welcomed by those in need.

"Medical equipment is a huge thing in our community, we go through quite a bit. Last year we handed out 159 items," Schwantes said. "Physical therapists and nurses come to us because we're faster than Veterans Affairs. They can have a wheelchair within the hour."

But the chapter doesn't just help elderly veterans, it also helps younger veterans attending college and those who have young families. Any veteran in need can reach out for assistance.

"We've helped people when their car broke down, enabling them to get to their part-time job or keeping them from having to drop out (of university)," Schwantes shared. "We're problem solvers."

As much as the DAV serves veterans through its charity, it also helps its volunteers by creating a sense of community. Volunteers talk and laugh as they load the donations onto trucks, and the group sits down for coffee and snacks after their work is done.

"Volunteering is basically a free physical fitness program," Schwantes joked, "and we provide donuts."

While many of the members are veterans themselves, and most of them are retired or near retirement, the organization takes volunteers of all kinds — old and young, veteran and civilian.

"We're really a bunch of nice people. We have (volunteers of) all age brackets, and you don't have to make it every week," Schwantes said. "Every day you do show up we're happy to have somebody."

The camaraderie isn't the only selling point — Gary Guggenberger shared the fulfillment that he feels helping the community through his work with the DAV.

"It means a lot when you see people who need a lift chair or a wheelchair and we're able to help them," he said. "It takes this burden off of their back, and that's what we're here for."

Many of the members have been volunteers for years, or even decades. Glenn Aagard, who's 78, has been with the chapter for more than 20 years.

"You've just got to keep moving," he said. "Getting together with people and working, giving back to the community, I think that's the way God wants it to be."

With 100 years of service behind it, the Bemidji chapter of the DAV is looking toward the future and keeping its charity going. To help facilitate that, Guggenberger hopes that more people consider joining in on the fun and good work.

"I just encourage everyone, veteran or not, to join a service organization," he said. "We need the numbers and it's a great way to help the community."

For more information on volunteering with the DAV or getting help for a veteran in need, visit

davchapter7.org.