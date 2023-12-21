105 New Year's Instagram captions to add some sparkle to your grid

It's the end of one year and the beginning of a new calendar month. With the promise of 2024 looming, you probably want to send a few Happy New Year's wishes to friends and loved ones or post pics of your New Year's Eve celebration on Instagram.

If your brain is still a bit fuzzy from one too many toasts to auld lang syne, you may need a bit of inspiration for your New Year's captions. Thankfully, we've got what you need.

From short and sweet sentiments to touching and funny messages, there's a little something here for just about every New Year's scenario, which is good news depending on your plans this year.

Even if you're hanging out at home with a group of your best pals and watching movies or the ball drop on TV, there's no reason not to share that you're spending the last hours of 2023 with those you love the most.

Of course, if you're attending a glittering celebration with chocolate fountains, fancy dresses and black ties, it's practically mandatory to share photos online.

For those occasions or any other way you're ringing in 2024, we've got exactly what what you need. Because while saying "Happy New Year!" is perfectly fine, leveling up with something a bit more eloquent or humorous is even better.

So get ready to ring the new year in style because when it comes to finding exactly the right words to welcome 2024, we've got you covered.

Happy New Year's captions

A toast to the year it's been and the one it's yet to be.

Put on your party hat and celebrate all that is to be in 2024.

Dream it and anything is possible in 2024.

A New Year's toast not to what I have, but to the one I love.

There are only two times I want to be with you. New Year's and forever.

Make some magic in the new year.

New Year's wishes and champagne dreams.

Here’s to a new year.

Let’s make the most of the next 365 days.

Let the countdown begin!

Let’s eat, drink and be merry.

Sipping and celebrating!

Wishing everyone beautiful tomorrows!

Pop the cork!

Lots of luck in the new year.

Warm winter wishes and a happy New Year.

May the coming year be an extraordinary one.

Happy you year.

Dream big in the new year.

Wishing you health, wealth and happiness in the year ahead.

Here’s to new beginnings.

Let your dreams take flight in the year ahead.

Have a safe and happy New Year!

Let’s toast to a new year!

Tomorrow is the first page of a 365-page book. Write a good one!

Wishing you peace in the new year.

May the year ahead bring you good luck and happiness.

Here’s to a new year full of cheer.

Pop the bubbly!

Let’s live this year to the fullest.

I hope you have a year full of laughter!

Pop, fizz, clink.

Happiest New Year ever!

May you accomplish all your goals in the coming year.

Sip, Sip, Hooray!

Funny New Year's captions

Resolutions…who needs ‘em?

Last year is so last year.

Have you ever noticed how Times Square always drops the ball?

A New Year’s resolution is something that goes in one year and out the other.

I said this 365 days ago, but happy New Year!

I think I made too many New Year’s resolutions this year. It took me almost a full day to break them all.

Wake me up for the ball drop.

Remember when we were young and wanted to stay up for New Year’s? Now, we're old and all we want to do is sleep.

Here’s to another year doing the same old habits.

Still working on last year’s resolutions.

May the new year bring you significantly more joy than the holidays did.

Happy hibernation.

I haven’t been this excited about a new year since last year.

It’s a new year already? I was just getting used to the old one!

Phew, we made it!

I was going to quit all my bad habits for the new year, but then I remembered that nobody likes a quitter.

Too perfect for resolutions.

I’m just here for the bubbly.

Let’s kick last year to the curb.

Before I agree to a new year, I need to see some terms and conditions.

9 p.m. is the new midnight.

Brace yourself for another year.

2024, please be nice to everyone ... OK?

They say a new year is a blank book, but I have writer’s block.

Happy New Year! It’s way past my bedtime.

Cute New Year's captions for couples

Celebrating the new year is better when we’re together.

Let’s make some fireworks of our own.

Pucker up to the new year.

There’s no one else I’d rather kiss at midnight.

Your love makes my heart sparkle and shine.

Ringing in New Year's with my boo!

Our future is bright.

Here’s to making more memories in the coming year.

We have so much to celebrate.

Years come and go, but our love remains.

I have fallen more in love with you every year.

You make New Year’s Eve magical.

More than yesterday, less than tomorrow.

The years come and go, but our love will last forever.

We’re having a blast.

Years will pass, but my love for you will always be the same.

I’d be yours in a New York minute.

I can’t wait to spend another year with you.

Let’s make a beautiful new beginning together.

Heading into the new year hand-in-hand.

Here’s to you and me.

Thank you for making this past year so special.

Happy New Year, my love.

The best is yet to come.

May our new year be filled with love and cheer!

New Year's captions for friends

Let’s make memories that’ll take us into the new year.

We’re getting our sparkle on.

Better than Times Square.

Here’s to another year of fun and friendship!

Friends bring happiness throughout the year. Especially a friend like you!

We can start resolutions tomorrow…for tonight, we party!

New year, same pals.

Let’s pop some bottles, bestie.

Here’s to another year of giggles with the best friends around!

No matter what happens next year, we’re sticking together.

Looking forward to making more memories together in the new year.

This is our year.

We’re sparkling our way into a new year.

Another 365 days of friendship!

All that glitters is gold, and our friendship is certainly golden.

They say, “Out with the old, and in with the new,” but I’ve decided to stick with my old friends.

With pals like you, the coming year is sure to be a good one.

Here’s to a new year of getting into the same shenanigans together.

Happy New Year to my partner in crime!

Cheers, my dears!

This article was originally published on TODAY.com