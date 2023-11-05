100 years later, revival of ghost town tells story of Oregon's Black loggers

JOSEPH — Gwendolyn Trice hasn't always felt comfortable in rural eastern Oregon. Growing up Black in a predominantly white area brought many challenges and led her to move away from her home in La Grande.

What brought her back? Unearthing the little-known history of Black loggers who worked in Oregon at a time when it was illegal for them even to live in the state.

Trice started the Maxville project — including the development of a museum and curriculum about the history of Maxville — in 2007 after learning her father and grandfather worked at the now-abandoned logging town.

She serves as executive director for the Maxville Heritage and Interpretive Center in Joseph, where people can view artifacts from the ghost town. She's working on bringing the town back to life after decades of decay.

Restoring memories of Maxville offers a window into Oregon's complicated past with Jim Crow segregation.

When the town was founded by a logging company in 1924, Black people were not permitted to live or work in the state. Nevertheless, the Bowman-Hicks Lumber Co. brought in 50 to 60 Black workers from southern and midwestern states who worked there until the company left in 1933.

Some, like Trice's family members, made eastern Oregon their permanent home.

On the centennial of Maxville's founding, Trice's efforts to bring to light stories of a multicultural community are gaining traction.

The Oregon Historical Society visited the MHIC this fall to help Trice and her staff develop a formal cataloging system for the museum's hundreds of artifacts. Trice also was able to raise money to buy the site of Maxville and accomplish her dream of restoring the only remaining building there.

Construction of the Maxville lodge, a replica of the lodge where the Bowman-Hicks Lumber Co. ran the business and residents would meet, is estimated to be finished in two years.

Completing the narrative of Maxville

The downtown Joseph museum aims to transport visitors to the working logging town via artifacts such as preserved railroad track, slice-of-life sketches and a Maxville Wildcats baseball uniform.

Trice's interpretation brings these seemingly simple items to life. Collecting them meant connecting with other descendants and exchanging stories.

"People laugh and weep in this space," she said.

This ukelin, an instrument popularized in the 1920s, was owned by Gwendolyn Trice's father and is displayed at the Maxville Heritage and Interpretive Center museum.

Trice said she's welcomed two groups into the museum to see her dad's old ukelin (a combination of a violin and ukulele). She even took the delicate instrument out for them to play.

"It's an instrument — it was meant to be played," she explained, smiling. "This is very healing work."

Trice is working toward sharing the history of Black loggers in Oregon beyond the local organizations and tourists who visit the museum.

"That information is providing background for us actually to be able to tell a complete narrative and for people then to interact with that narrative," MHIC program manager Sierra Newby-Smith said. "Then going out and actually creating the programming, the education, all of these other pieces, is the other side of the museum."

Artifacts in the museum show the old lodge and share information about the segregated schools at Maxville.

Visiting Maxville

The site of Maxville, a 40-minute drive from the museum, is integral to providing that programming.

Trice has brought private groups, from local students to archeologists, to the site for more than a decade. In 2015, they were able to deconstruct the only remaining structure on the site — a lodge where the Bowman-Hicks Lumber Co. ran the business and Maxville residents would meet.

The journey to reconstruct the structure has been long. The MHIC has raised money from public and private sources, local and international, to buy the land and execute Trice's vision for a revived landscape.

"A lot of potential partners see that ownership as a next step in that we're serious about the body of work that we're doing and how we want to move it forward," Trice said.

The new lodge is being built by a local construction company using many of the same logs and materials that made up the original. The land is otherwise vacant. Grazing cows make it hard to imagine the open field as a busy town.

Cows graze on the open field that was a working logging town from 1924 through 1933.

Trice has to accompany anyone interested in seeing the land, but she hopes to eventually designate vehicles for tours and retreats. What those experiences will look like remains uncertain, but Trice has plenty of ideas she hopes to nail down once the lodge is completed in two years.

"Everything around the building will be interpreted to tell the story of the site," she said. "Like stargazing at the site and then interpreting the flora and fauna. We're trying to decide how many ways we will do that interpretation, not just here, but how we can make it available at the museum or on our website for those that love our work but live in a different country or across the country and can't be here."

Gwendolyn Trice stands in part of the lodge at Maxville that is being rebuilt.

A complicated society in Maxville

As an adult, Trice learned about the area's past from her older siblings. She said that was "galvanizing" as a young Black woman in a rural, white-dominated community.

Trice didn't learn about Maxville until after her father died, driving her quest for information about the place and her relation to it.

"I was laying across the bed and he was going to some meeting and took his shirt off and was changing. I asked what happened, and he goes 'Oh, it was a logging accident. They had to wire my arm back together,' " she said. "I was like 12 … and I never asked him anymore, and he never elaborated."

She said learning her family had worked in the logging industry decades earlier showed achievement by people of color she wished had been taught in school. "Our teachers," Trice said, "would tell us in school, don't ever strive to be more than a nurse or in janitorial services."

She was able to answer many questions she had about living in Maxville through forming relationships and interviewing those who lived in the community or heard about it from those who did. The MHIC comes from that work.

She hopes ownership of the site will provide more clues of discovery.

While most of the structures from the town and logging company have been lost to time, pieces remain. Archaeologists and students have begun examining some of those remnants of pipes, foundations and ceramics. Trice has high hopes that research will uncover more lost stories.

Remnants of structures and equipment remain in Maxville.

The known stories reveal a complicated society. While housing, schools and baseball teams were segregated, interracial interactions were part of daily life in Maxville.

One of the most powerful parts of the museum is a photo of Black and white residents, children and adults, smiling and embracing for the camera.

"In America, we're in every nook and cranny, even though we've not been allowed to be in buildings and be in those spaces, you're gonna find we're everywhere," Trice said.

You can find more information about the MHIC and learn how to schedule a tour of Maxville at www.maxvilleheritage.org.

A photo in the Maxville Heritage and Interpretive Center shows Black and white residents together.

Olivia Stevens is the Statesman Journal's fall 2023 outdoors journalism intern. She can be reached at OStevens@StatesmanJournal.com or on Twitter @byoliviastevens.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Oregon ghost town's revival shows complicated racial past