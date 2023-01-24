1000-Horsepower Charger Rips Through Gears With Ralph Gille

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

The Hellephant engine is working hard.

Dodge at some pretty great ideas, and some really horrible ones, in the last decade or so. One of the best has to be the invention of the hellcat V8 engine. This time frame is certainly not the only one where Dodge had a great idea. In fact, you might even say that one of the earliest examples of Dodge's incredible innovation in the world of Mopar racing technology was the late 1960s and early 1970s. Without a doubt, The charger in particular became one of the most iconic cars in all of American muscle car history. These days, it takes a little bit more than 300-400 horsepower to really impress a high rolling classic car lover.

The man behind the wheel of the car that you are currently docking at is Ralph Gilles. He teamed up with another designer, Rob Dahm, to showcase the true power of the 1968 dodge charger. While you might have been raised to believe that a charger of that era may be packing a 383, 440, or even the elusive 426 hemi, you’d be sorely mistaken on all fronts. In fact, under the hood of this masterpiece is a highly modified Hellephant V8 engine which screams to live with us whopping super charging noise producing a sound unlike any other known to man.

In total, around 1000 hp sent to the rear wheels of this incredible black masterpiece. Cars like this serve a very specific purpose in the minds and hearts of enthusiasts everywhere, to project an air of cool confidence on the road and provide you with more than enough power to back it up. The only thing, of course, is that you have to be a pretty good driver to be able to handle that, which is exactly what this video shows off perfectly.

