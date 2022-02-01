‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ star Tammy Slaton recovering after medically induced coma

Tammy Slaton, star of TLC’s “1000-Lb. Sisters,” is recovering after she was rushed to the hospital and put in a medically induced coma.

Slaton’s brother Chris said the 35-year-old reality star was hospitalized, as seen in the TLC show’s season finale, as a result of her having “taken a turn for the worse” a day after she got to a weight loss rehab facility, People reported.

Slaton, who went to the Ohio facility as she was contending with depression, heavy drinking and vaping, “had quit breathing” after her brother and sister-in-law dropped her off, according to the outlet.

After being told that Slaton’s “lungs have given up, and like her body is shutting down,” sister Amanda said the family was “facing making funeral arrangements” for the TV personality, just as she had “the courage to step out and get the help that she needs,” the magazine reports.

Slaton was put on a ventilator and in a medically induced coma and it was touch and go for awhile, with Chris saying that doctors “didn’t know if she was going to make it through the night. Or through the next hour.”

Miraculously though, he said, Slaton woke up after four days of her family watching over her and said she “wanted to go home,” according to People.

Slaton, who was subsequently given a tracheotomy to easily facilitate any future breathing support, was able to return to rehab three weeks later and Chris said that after a month there, she’d already lost 115 lbs., the outlet reports.

“We prayed for a miracle and God gave us one,” said Amanda, still reeling from the experience.

Slaton’s other sister, Amy, said the TLC star is “still alive. She still has her life.”