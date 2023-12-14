'1000-Lb. Sisters' stars recall what their triggered weight gain

The stars of the popular reality series "1000-Lb. Sisters" say the origins of their weight gain date back to childhood.

Tammy Slaton, 37, and Amy Slaton, 36, told People they attribute their weight to genetics, emotional eating and socioeconomic factors.

“I’ve always had a weight issue," the older sister said. "I was born 9 lbs. 10 oz., and then I just kept gaining."

“Our whole family’s big,” the younger sister added.

The sisters said the type of food available to them also contributed to weight gain.

“Mom was always at work, so we had to learn how to cook and stuff for ourselves,” said Amy Slaton, whose weight peaked at 406 pounds. Their mother worked three jobs to support them and their three siblings. “And at 10 and 11, you really couldn’t prepare healthy food and stuff," she continued.

“The microwave was our best friend,” Tammy Slaton, whose weight peaked at 725 pounds, added. “Ramen noodles, bowls of soup, things that were quick and easy — stuff that adds on carbs.”

Their grandmother helped their mother raise them. When their grandmother died in 1999, the sisters said they turned to food to fill the void.

“(We) took it hard and turned to food for comfort,” Tammy Slaton said. Amy Slaton added, “I started eating my feelings.”

Tammy Slaton eventually reached a weight that made it difficult for her to walk more than a few steps. Amy Slaton has diabetes and was once a weight that made becoming pregnant difficult.

Both sisters embarked on a weight-loss journey and documented their progress on the TLC show “1000-Lb Sisters.”

“We were already trying to lose weight before the show even got a hold of us, so it was like the perfect opportunity,” Amy Slaton said.

The sisters have been making steady progress in their health and fitness journey since the show first aired. Amy Slaton qualified for bariatric surgery in 2019 and is now 230 pounds and a mother of two. Her sister Tammy Slaton qualified for the surgery in 2022 and is now down to 285 pounds.

“By putting our stories out there, we’re helping others see they can lose weight too. They’re not alone,” Tammy Slaton said. “I’ve done more in the last nine months than I’ve ever done in my life. I have my life back.”

