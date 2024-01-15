1000 people join Russian army every day – Deputy Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine states that about 1,000 people join the ranks of the Russian Armed Forces every day. The new recruits are motivated by high wages, especially for residents of low-income regions of Russia.

Source: Major General Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in an interview with RBC-Ukraine news agency

Quote: "Every day about 1,000-1,100 people join the ranks of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation...

This goes to replenish losses, as well as the formation of reserve regiments. But this cannot be called covert mobilisation. Let's put it this way: they continue to mobilise [people]. It's just not being conducted as massively as it was in October-December 2022...

However, in fact, the Russians' motivation to join the army is mostly wages, especially in low-income regions, where they either have low salaries or no jobs at all. Russian prisoners of war frankly admit that they joined the army because it pays, and that they have ‘a mortgage, a family and so on.’ And this motive today is the main one for those people who volunteer to mobilise, sign contracts and fight."

Details: The occupiers, Skibitskyi says, receive different salaries. It all depends on where the unit is located, whether they are on the front line or not.

The representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine added that the Russians have clearly defined that spending a day on the firing line means additional 8,000 roubles to salary.

For a month of hostilities, they receive about RUB 220-250,000 [approx. US$2,800 – ed.]: "This is for those who are directly involved in hostilities on the first line of contact."

Skibitskyi also said that Russia has all the conditions intact for carrying out mobilisation activities: "Accounting for military servicemen. Plans for the formation and restoration, for example, of the Leningrad and Moscow military districts, too. And all this will have influence on the mobilisation needs of their armed forces."

Currently, all mobilisation in the Russian Federation mostly goes to replenish losses: "In order to create a powerful strategic reserve, they really need mobilisation – this is unequivocal. Will Putin dare to do this? It's unlikely before the election. And when it comes to the future, we shall see. It's too early to talk about it now. But all the conditions for mobilisation at any time in Russia are already intact."

