$100K bond posted for activist accused of shooting at Louisville mayoral candidate

The activist accused of shooting at a Louisville mayoral candidate was released from jail Wednesday after a $100,000 bond was posted for him, according to court records.

Quintez Brown, 21, was released from jail Wednesday but will have to remain in home detention, according to the conditions of his bond. Brown has been charged with attempted murder and wanton endangerment after he allegedly shot at Craig Greenberg, a Democratic candidate for mayor in Louisville, in his campaign office.

The Louisville chapter of Black Lives Matter said on social media that it used money from the Louisville Community Bail Fund to pay Brown’s bond. The Louisville Community Bail Fund accepts donations and was organized to provide resources for bond and “provide post-release support to get (arrested individuals) from jail, fed, and to a situation of safety,” according to the bail fund’s website.

Black Lives Matter in Louisville said on Twitter that mental health resources for Brown were “basically denied” when his bail was raised to $100,000 by a Jefferson District Court judge.

“He will get the help he deserves,” Black Lives Matter’s Louisville chapter said in a tweet.

Due to the severity of his charges, some Louisville and Kentucky politicians expressed concern and opposition to Brown’s release from jail.

“Attempted murder on Monday, go home on Wednesday,” Louisville councilman Anthony Piagentini said in a tweet Wednesday. “This case is highlighting everything wrong with our criminal Justice system in Louisville.”

Adam Edelen, a businessman and politician who served as state auditor and ran for governor in the 2019 Democratic primary, also tweeted opposition to Brown’s release.

“There is simply no defense for a would-be assassin to be released on bail, 60 hours after firing on his intended target,” Edelen tweeted.

Video from Breon Martin, a WDRB reporter in Louisville, showed officers putting an ankle monitor on Brown before he left the jail.

Brown has been well-known locally in Louisville as an activist and writer. He participated in the racial justice protests of 2020 and was an MLK Scholar at the University of Louisville, founding a group to provide political education and violence prevention training to young people.

Brown had also recently announced a run for Louisville Metro Council in the fifth district.

This is a developing story and will be updated.