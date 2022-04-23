100K children were reported abuse, neglect victims in Illinois in 2020

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. The purpose of National Child Abuse Prevention Month is to bring awareness to the tragedy of child abuse and neglect while also recognizing the positive impact strong families and communities can have on this issue.

Across the nation, approximately 2 million children were abused or neglected in 2020, as reported by childwelfare.gov.

In the state of Illinois alone, there were 100,000 cases of child abuse or neglect reported, with over 4% of these cases belonging to Winnebago County.

That is 4,000 children too many, and sadly this number is just what was reported.

Child abuse and neglect statistics are generally underreported and this underestimation was even more evident throughout the pandemic due to there being less watchful eyes on our children.

The Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act (CAPTA) defines child abuse and neglect as “any act or failure to act on the part of a parent or caregiver that results in death, serious physical or emotional harm, sexual abuse, or exploitation, or an act or failure to act that presents an imminent risk of serious harm.”

Every child deserves to grow up in a home where they are cared for, loved and protected from these types of abuse and neglect. These types of child abuse and neglect cause lifelong harm to a child’s development and well-being.

As a community, we need to work together to recognize and prevent child abuse and neglect in Winnebago County. You can do this by supporting one of our many organizations dedicated to this issue.

These organizations include, but are not limited to, Winnebago County CASA, Children’s Safe Harbor, Youth Service Network, The Carrie Lynn Center, and The Family Peace Center.

Hands Around the Courthouse was held Thursday, April 21, at the Criminal Justice Center to bring attention to this issue and acknowledge all those that have been affected by child abuse or neglect.

John Papiernik is the executive director of Court Appointed Special Advocate program for children.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: 100K children were reported abuse, neglect victims in Illinois in 2020