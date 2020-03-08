A $100,000 cleaning machine? A 'silver bullet' disinfectant? Businesses cash in on coronavirus panic at schools

Disinfectant room sprayers. Commercial cleaning companies. Online learning programs. Rehydration beverages.

While the spread of the coronavirus continues to unnerve Americans, some companies are experiencing a boom in business – even if there's no guarantee their products will stop the spread of the virus.

School leaders and parents have been particularly eager clients, especially for cleaning services and products. One Ohio school district recently spent $16,000 on room-cleaning machines. A Florida district spent $45,000 on disinfectants. Some Wisconsin districts have inquired about locally made machines that blast an aerosol fog to decontaminate rooms – priced at $90,000 to $110,000 per unit.

Given the concern over students' health, there has been little to dissuade such actions. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued only basic guidance to schools and day care facilities about the importance of washing hands, routinely cleaning surfaces, talking with local health departments and shutting down if they have a confirmed infection.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was pressed by an Oregon lawmaker in a hearing Thursday about why the Education Department couldn't better advise schools when to shut down and how, exactly, the facilities should be cleaned.

"We've had in the last five days a sixfold increase in cases," said Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon.

If the rapid pace of infections continues, he added, "schools are going to be affected, and they're all going to be asking the same questions, and you're in a position to help make sure they understand the answers."

DeVos said her department is passing along information from the CDC.

The U.S. death toll hit at least 14 over the weekend – 13 in Washington state and one in California – and Colorado, Nevada and Maryland reported their first cases of the virus. There were more than 370 confirmed cases nationally as of Thursday night.

Most patients who have died have been elderly and had underlying health conditions. But in a rapidly evolving landscape, anxious school leaders and parents have made all sorts of reflexive purchases.

Amazon was sold out of hand sanitizer as of Wednesday. Electrolyte beverage company SOS – which recently targeted advertising to parent-focused websites about flu- and virus-induced dehydration – has seen sales increase 23% in the past week, a spokeswoman said.

Companies specializing in cleaning services or products that disinfect surfaces have become particularly visible – despite the fact that the CDC believes COVID-19 is more readily spread person-to-person via respiratory droplets.

Stratus Building Solutions, a commercial cleaning company with locations nationwide, said it has seen a spike in inquiries from schools in the Seattle area and in the Carolinas. North Carolina confirmed its first coronavirus case this week.

A spokeswoman for Stratus said most of the new inquiries and clients are businesses, gyms and offices seeking deep-cleaning and disinfecting services. She said cleaning fees can range from $500 to $1,500 and up, depending on the size of the facility.

The marketing for some products includes hard-to-verify claims.

One manufacturer advertised its disinfectant in a news release as "a silver bullet against human coronavirus, common flu and other germs." The company said its PURE Hard Surface product is "powered by patented silver ion-citric acid molecules."