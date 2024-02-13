100K eclipse glasses ordered for Ohio state parks

Ohio Department of Natural Resources is preparing for an onslaught of visitors in the state parks for the 2024 eclipse.

Dozens of Ohio state parks are preparing for a crush of visitors who want to see the once-in-a-lifetime solar eclipse on Monday, April 8.

During the eclipse, the moon will completely block out the sun, casting a shadow on Earth for three minutes and 40 seconds. The path of totality − a 124-mile wide band − will cross Ohio from southwest to northeast. It'll be the first full eclipse in Ohio in more than 200 years.

"It's an event that hasn't happened since 1806 in Ohio and won't happen again until 2099. So, we know it'll be really exciting for Ohioans and we do expect some travelers from out of state will be joining us here in Ohio," Ohio Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Lindsay Deering said.

The department has been preparing for the nearly four-minute event for more than a year.

Which parks are in the path of totality?

Eighteen parks in the path of totality will offer special programming on the day of and days before the eclipse: Alum Creek, Indian Lake, East Harbor, Grand Lake St. Marys, Lake Loramie, Maumee Bay, Hueston Woods, Findley, Geneva, Delaware, Mt. Gilead, Portage Lakes, Headlands Beach, Sycamore, Wingfoot Lake, Van Buren, Punderson and Mohican.

Which ones are near totality?

Eight parks are near the path and might offer programming. Those are West Branch, Mosquito Lake, Buck Creek, Pymatuning, Caesar Creek, Kiser Lake, John Bryan and Malabar Farm.

Another eight parks are near the path but won't offer programming. Those are Lake Milton, Madison Lake, Nelson-Kennedy Ledges, Catawba Island, Mary Jane Thurston, Independence Dam, Marblehead Lighthouse and Kelleys Island.

How will traffic be managed in the parks?

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources ordered 200 traffic vests for employees to help with traffic control. The department will coordinate with each county's emergency management agency for any emergency responses needed.

Some parks may close entry once all the parking areas are full.

"We cannot predict exactly what the traffic will be like but we do expect there to be severe congestion of traffic," Deering said. "We will do our best to get people in and out safely, but we need people to be prepared."

What about food, potties and eclipse glasses?

4th graders Ryan Steward, 9, left, Linden Marim, 9, center, and Drew Adamkosky, 9, right, from Oak Creek elementary in Olentangy watch the start of the solar eclipse during the COSI solar eclipse watch party in Columbus, Ohio on August 21, 2017. [Kyle Robertson/Dispatch]

Extra port-a-potties and dumpsters are on order.

And the state bought 100,000 eclipse glasses for staff and guests. But try to bring your own in case the supply runs low.

Each park may have food vendors but the advice is to pack extra food, water, medications, blankets and supplies in case you're at the park longer than anticipated.

Deering also warned that cellphone service could be overloaded, making it difficult to make and receive calls in the parks.

What kind of programs will be available?

All the parks with programs will offer the same events, on the same schedule.

On Saturday, April 6, nature centers will be open during the day and will have programming, such as live animals, an evening eclipse science program and a family-friendly night hike.

On Sunday, April 7, nature centers will be open during the day and feature events, such as live animals and drop-in archery.

What does it cost to enter state parks?

Nothing! Ohio doesn't charge entry fees.

Camping fees apply for those staying overnight. Visit the Ohio State Parks Reservation System to find and reserve available campsites, though most spots are already booked. Campers will be required to arrive by April 7 and asked to leave on April 9 or later.

