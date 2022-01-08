🌱$100K Reward, Jailed Dad + Win Superbowl Tix+ Dog Limp Surprise

Rise and shine, Bedford! Let's start Sunday off right. Here's everything happening in our area today.

First, today's weather:

Cloudy with snow showers and breezy. High: 37 Low: 25.

Rent this space!

Are you a local business owner or marketer in Bedford? We want to start connecting local businesses with our amazing readers. Learn more here.

Here are the top stories today in Bedford:

Adam Montgomery, the father of Harmony Montgomery, a missing New Hampshire girl who would now be seven-year-old, is in jail on assault charges related to Harmony. According to recently published reports, Montgomery has a long criminal history that started when he was 16 and lived on Donald Street in Bedford, New Hampshire. Records from New Hampshire and Massachusetts date back to 2006, before Harmony's birth. When he was 16 and living on Donald Street in Bedford, he reportedly brought a weapon to a Manchester school and was charged with felony possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds. Manchester police are urging anyone with information about Harmony’s current whereabouts to call or text the dedicated tipline at 603-203-6060. A reward of nearly $100,000 is being offered for information that leads to finding the missing girl. You can read the full story here: (Patch) You have a chance to win Super Bowl Tickets by donating blood. The American Red Cross supply is critically low and they are asking people to "strongly consider" donating life-saving blood in the new year. Officials said that blood is in especially short supply due to the pandemic. If you donate blood, the American Red Cross is offering a chance to win tickets to the Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, California, and a home theater package. The trip includes round-trip airfare, entry to the official NFL tailgate event, a three-night hotel stay, plus a $500 gift card for other expenses. You can donate blood in Bedford on Jan. 12 between 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church on 4 Church Road. You can read more here: (Bedford Patch) The Animal Rescue League in Bedford, and other New Hampshire shelters, try to find loving homes for rescue dogs (and other pets). This rescue story is about a greyhound terrier cross-breed rescue dog named Billy. His owner, Russell, had to take him to the vet when Billy developed a dramatic limp. After spending $400 on tests, the vet determined that the only thing wrong with the dog was his great "sympathy" and love for his owner. Billy was mimicking his owner, who was limping on crutches from a foot injury. It seems that when the pup saw his dad's “paw” was hurting, he also started feeling sympathy pain. You can read the full story here: (In The Know)

Story continues





From my notebook:

Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains: "GSGWM congratulates the Electric Llamas from Wolfeboro, NH, a Girl Scout robotics team who just won the Innovation Project Award." (Facebook)

Bedford N.H. Public Library: "Looking to pare down your clutter or simplify your life? Check out the "Live with Less" display up now at the end of the nonfiction section." (Facebook)

Bedford N.H. Community Television: "Here is this week's BCTV program and live events schedule." (Facebook)

Bedford Athletic Club: "Kids in Pre-K, Kindergarten and First Grade registered for our winter program's first session." (Facebook)

Bedford N.H. Public Library: "Join the Bedford Public Library Evening Book Discussion Group ." (Facebook)





More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Events:

Job listings:

If you love the Bedford Daily, here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe for free

Get your local business featured in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at paula.constance.patch@gmail.com

Thanks for following along and staying informed. I'll see you again soon!

— Paula Constance

About me: I am a freelance writer, author, and media producer. I am committed to media projects that empower, engage, and help make the world a better place.

This article originally appeared on the Bedford Patch