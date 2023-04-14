$100K worth of dimes stolen from truck in Philadelphia parking lot

The break-in at a Philadelphia parking lot wasn’t a nickel-and-dime case. Just dimes.

Police are looking for whoever broke into a trailer carrying $750,000 worth of dimes, a crime discovered Thursday that left coins scattered on the ground.

An estimated $100,000 or more in dimes was stolen from the truck, which had picked up the coins from the U.S. Mint and was parked in the lot overnight, Philadelphia Police Capt. John Ryan told reporters.

Officers were called to a Walmart parking lot in northeastern Philadelphia just after 6 a.m. Thursday on a report of the break-in, which is believed to have happened overnight, police said in a statement.

Helicopter video from NBC Philadelphia showed the tractor-trailer and coins throughout the parking lot.

The truck was bound for Florida, and the driver lives nearby and parked it overnight to leave in the morning, Ryan said, adding that is not unusual.

The thief or thieves appeared to have used bolt cutters to break into the truck, which had the dimes in bags on pallets, he said.

“They were trying to cross-load the dimes into other things to carry it away,” Ryan said. “There’s dimes all over the parking lot, all down the street.”

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

The trailer was unmarked, but that doesn’t mean whoever broke in knew there were dimes inside, Ryan said.

He said there have been cargo thefts in northeastern and southern Philadelphia recently, with people stealing lamb and chicken to televisions and alcohol.

