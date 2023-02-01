$100M in adult scholarships going to Detroiters for job training, education: What to know

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan told a packed auditorium and virtual audience late Monday how the city is spending $100 million in federal money to tackle joblessness and career training for Detroit residents.

At his city charter-mandated meeting, Duggan highlighted various programs through Detroit at Work, an employment and training agency, where residents can enhance their math and reading skills, earn a GED or engage in a hybrid program to earn a paycheck doing on-site work while learning in the classroom to obtain a GED or other certifications. JumpStart, the latest program Duggan announced that also was highlighted as a "national model" from a White House adviser, has launched as part of the scholarship.

"We wanted to have a city where every person who wanted to get to get a good paying job could get one and the jobs in Detroit went to Detroiters," Duggan said in the 13th floor auditorium of the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center. "Because of the assistance of President Biden's American Rescue Plan (Act), we are kicking off a program of $100 million in scholarships that are going to Detroiters over the next few years."

Here are the five scholarship programs Duggan highlighted:

Learn to Earn

Residents reading below the eighth grade level can be paid $10 per hour for up to 20 hours a week to improve their literacy skills. Participants can enhance their math and reading skills, and prepare to obtain a GED or high school diploma. Duggan praised Learn to Earn for helping students raise their reading skills by two grades within 14 weeks of the program. Classes are available in-person or online, and scholarships are available to those who need a laptop for online courses.

Skills for Life

Participants can earn $15 an hour to work for the city three days a week and take classes twice a week. Jobs include park ambassador, neighborhood cleanup and door-to-door outreach. Training opportunities range from truck driving, operating heavy equipment, information technology, skilled trades and health care. Training can last from three months to one year.

“We pay you full-time for working while you go to classes,” Duggan said, adding 50% of program participants have found higher-paying jobs outside of Detroit.

Nicole Sherard-Freeman, group executive for jobs, economy and Detroit at Work, praised the city for incentivizing participants with paychecks to receive training. She added that employers are “background-friendly” to anyone who might be nervous about a criminal history.

“Your past is not your future,” Sherard-Freeman said.

High school diploma

Detroiters who were scheduled to graduate in 2020 or are up to three years past their natural graduation date can be paid $200 a week to take online classes. Hours are available on nights and weekends, as well as in person. Duggan added that 300 high school diploma scholarships are eligible to start in the next two to six weeks.

Various career training

The city offers 20 paid and 30 unpaid training programs. Paid programs are either full-time or part-time and participants will earn a stipend or $10 to $16 an hour.

"The paid opportunities are those that are connected to our high-growth, high-demand industries," Sherard-Freeman said. They include manufacturing, construction, mobility, trucking and logistics, information technology and professional services, health care and skilled trades.

The unpaid programs are dedicated to industries that are not as high in demand, Sherard-Freeman said.

"Let's say, for example, that you want to be a veterinary technician. Now that's an important job. It's a good job. It's got a future, but there's not a lot of demand for it," Sherard-Freeman said. "There are also lots of training programs and it will cost an awful lot of money to pay everyone for everything."

Training programs are detailed in a new Detroit at Work career guide available at DetroitAtWork.com/guide.

JumpStart

Detroiters who have been unemployed for at least six months can participate in JumpStart to reenter the workforce. Duggan launched the program Monday for 18 Detroit-based organizations, which are responsible for identifying participants and providing them with support services throughout the program. Participants can be paid $600 a month for the first six months of the program, $400 a month for the next six months and $200 a month for the last six months. Organizers can also receive incentives for each successful client.

Willie Bell of Family Assistance for Renaissance Men (F.A.R.M), one of the 18 JumpStart organizations, said he is honored to help Detroiters. The organization helps fathers rebuild relationships with their children, along with providing mentoring and educational programs.

"For every man that we help, 3.5 children's lives have changed. For every man we help, 2.5 mothers of those lives are changed,” Bell said.

