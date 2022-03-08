$100M YDC victims fund clears first hurdle

Mar. 8—CONCORD — A proposed $100 million fund to compensate victims of sexual and physical abuse at the Youth Development Center in Manchester took a big step Tuesday, but the victims' lawyer said the bill is "minimizing the horror" that his 500 clients faced.

Leaders on the House Finance Committee made more than two dozen changes to the bill (HB 1677) that Attorney General John Formella's office first prepared in January with the sponsorship of committee chair Karen Umberger, R-Conway.

The new version gives any victim the right to seek a hearing before an independent administrator if that person doesn't accept a recommendation for damages from the AG's Office.

The administrator would work out of the office of the New Hampshire Supreme Court and be paid the same as a full-time superior court judge.

The amended bill gives the victim the right to a private meeting with the administrator without the presence of state prosecutors.

"The goal of this bill is to provide an alternative way to settle cases that we anticipate will be brought against the Youth Development Center," Umberger said. "We felt this was the appropriate place."

David Vicinanzo, the lead lawyer for the victims and a former assistant U.S. attorney, said the latest version falls short.

He recalled the state emerged as a "moral leader" when, in separate scandals, it forced the Roman Catholic Diocese of Manchester and St. Paul's School to publicly admit their wrongdoing in the cases of children sexually assaulted while under their care.

"Now that we know that the state itself engaged in much worse conduct, it still is minimizing the horror by trying to pay as little as possible to as few victims as possible," Vicinanzo said.

"Even worse, it is plainly trying to take advantage of the more financially desperate among the survivors by inducing them to take a quick 'pennies on the dollar' to give up their much more valuable claims."

Damage caps

Rep. Katherine Rogers, D-Concord, a former county attorney, was the only vote on the 21-person panel against the compromise, though she called it a "great bill."

The legislation sets a $1.5 million damages cap for sexual abuse and $150,000 for physical abuse.

Rogers called those caps too low and said she had prepared an amendment to raise the sexual abuse limit to $4.5 million.

"I don't think it's fair. We have had awards coming out of federal court that are much higher than this," Rogers said. "I think we need to be realistic."

Under current law, someone suing the state for civil damages can receive up to $325,000, more than twice the physical abuse cap in the bill.

Rogers also criticized the bill for not allowing awards for damages resulting from either emotional abuse or unlawful confinement.

10 charged already

Now called the Sununu Youth Services Center, the YDC has been the target of a criminal investigation since 2019. More than 400 men and woman have come forward with allegations involving 150 staffers from 1960 to 2018.

Ten former workers at the Youth Development Center in Manchester and one from a pre-trial facility in Concord were charged in April with either sexual assault or acting as accomplices in attacks on more than a dozen teenagers from 1994 to 2007.

The Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester, a facility that serves children ordered to a secure institutional setting by the juvenile justice system, replaced the old Youth Development Center on the same property in 2006.

While it once housed more than 100, the typical population now is about a dozen.

The current state budget calls for replacing it with a much smaller facility in 2023.

The amended bill heads to the House for a final vote later this month.

Vicinanzo said he remains optimistic lawmakers can come up with a final bill his clients would embrace.

"I believe that, with more work and greater empathy for the victims, the state will eventually achieve a process that will be trusted by the brave child survivors who have come forward, and that the reputation and integrity of our state will be restored," Vicinanzo said.

