101 Easy Ways To Save Money Daily

Gabrielle Olya
·24 min read
Asia-Pacific Images Studio / Getty Images
Asia-Pacific Images Studio / Getty Images

You’re probably tired of hearing people — whether it’s your parents, friends or personal finance experts — tell you that you need to start saving more money now. What you really need instead are some helpful tips on how you can realistically start growing your savings today. After all, skipping your daily $5 Starbucks coffee will only take you so far. Fortunately, there are many easy ways you can save money every day.

Budget: 35 Useless Expenses You Need To Slash From Your Budget Now

Last updated: April 12, 2021

Smiling businessman fixing his necktie before going out.
Smiling businessman fixing his necktie before going out.

1. Borrow a Dress or Suit

With friends’ weddings, corporate conferences and maybe even girls’ — or boys’ — nights out, it can be easy to find an excuse to buy a dress or suit every month. But unless you plan to wear that garment several more times in the future, it’s not really worth the expense. Next time you have an event coming up, borrow a nice outfit from a close friend or rent one for the day. You can rent the latest looks from websites like Le Tote, Rent the Runway or Style Lend.

Discover: Budgeting 101: How To Create a Budget You Can Live With

woman blow drying her hair
woman blow drying her hair

2. Let Your Roots Show

Getting your hair professionally colored is ridiculously expensive, especially if you’re a brunette living as a platinum blond. If you dare, perform your own at-home touch-up or simply wait eight weeks instead of four to get your appointment with a pro. Besides, having ombre hair is still pretty cool.

Read: 30 Ways To Upgrade Your Home Without Blowing Your Budget

purchasing with a credit card
purchasing with a credit card

3. Add an Automatic Transfer

Here’s an easy way to save without cutting a single expense: Set up an automatic transfer of $10 or $25 per week from your checking account to your savings account. At such a small amount, it’s likely you won’t miss the money.

Find Out: 50 Easy Things You Should Do To Save Money

packing a sandwich for lunch
packing a sandwich for lunch

4. Pack a Lunch at Least Every Other Day

While your co-workers might be going out for lunch, you probably don’t want to sit in the break room with a depressing sandwich at lunchtime. However, limiting lunches out to every other workday can be a simple way to save $5 to $15 per meal — easily $100 over the course of a month.

Read More: Best Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month

happy couple spending time together
happy couple spending time together

5. Skip the Bars This Weekend

By the time you take a cab, grab a bite to eat, order a few rounds of drinks and take a cab back home, you’re looking at an expensive night out on the town. Pick a Friday or Saturday night to stay in, order takeout, have some friends over and tell them to each bring along their favorite refreshment.

vacuuming the living room
vacuuming the living room

6. Clean Your Own House

Many people don’t have the luxury of employing household help, but there are plenty of people who spend at least $100 on a house cleaner every month. Try cleaning up after yourself just once — you’ll save a lot of cash and gain a greater appreciation for all your maid does for you.

man going on an early morning jog
man going on an early morning jog

7. Put a Freeze on Your Gym Membership

A number of personal finance experts always point to the gym membership as the first expense that should be cut. If you’re in need of extra savings this month, freeze your membership instead of canceling it. This will allow you to resume your fitness routine in the future without having to pay sign-up fees again.

Woman and personal trainer making exercise plan in gym.
Woman and personal trainer making exercise plan in gym.

8. Or Switch To a Cheaper Gym

If you can’t bear to part ways with your gym membership, consider switching to a less expensive gym. For example, Planet Fitness memberships start at just $10 a month.

woman traveling over the holidays
woman traveling over the holidays

9. Buy Your Plane Tickets a Month in Advance

Booking last-minute travel is an easy way to pay an extra $100 or more. A study by Skyscanner found that you can get the lowest airfares 30 days in advance for domestic travel and four months in advance for international travel. So if you know you’d like to travel in the near future, plan accordingly to save the most on airfare.

couple making a deal
couple making a deal

10. Refinance Your Mortgage

People who financed their homes even just a few years ago can stand to cut a couple of percentage points off their interest rates by refinancing. That translates to big savings on monthly mortgage payments.

group of friends hanging out on a sunny day
group of friends hanging out on a sunny day

11. Go On a Fiscal Fast

Here’s a tip that might sound a little daunting to some: Don’t spend any money for a week, except where absolutely necessary like on groceries for your weekly meals. If you think you’ll have a hard time accomplishing this, enlist your friends’ help. Ask them to do a fiscal fast with you or make it a challenge within your group of friends.

woman grocery shopping with a list
woman grocery shopping with a list

12. Make a List Before Heading To the Grocery Store

Don’t go to the market hungry and unprepared, wandering each aisle in search of what you “need.” It’s amazing how planning a list of purchases before each weekly shopping trip will prevent you from coming home with an extra bag filled with potato chips, soda and frozen pizzas.

snapping a cigarette in half
snapping a cigarette in half

13. Quit Smoking Already

You don’t need to hear — again — about the financial benefits of quitting smoking and living healthier, in general. With the average cost of a pack of cigarettes now at $6.28, if you’re a pack-a-day smoker, you can save $2,292 a year by going cold turkey.

Get Organized:How I’m Sticking to a Budget and Spending Less During COVID-19

using a filtered water pitcher
using a filtered water pitcher

14. Buy a Water Filter

Bottled water is one of the most wasteful products you can spend money on — get a filter and reuse an aluminum water bottle instead. This is environmentally conscious, as well.

older couple planning finances
older couple planning finances

15. Cancel Your Private Mortgage Insurance

If you purchased your home with less than a 20% down payment, you might have enough equity now to cancel your expensive private mortgage insurance. If you do, you probably should.

Businesswoman using laptop and credit card.
Businesswoman using laptop and credit card.

16. Transfer Your Credit Card Balance

Expensive credit card interest will eat up your money that could be going toward savings. Seek out a credit card company offering a promotional 0% APR balance transfer, and move your existing balance to the new card. The catch: You have to pay off your debt during the introductory period, or you’ll be back at square one.

woman eating a salad
woman eating a salad

17. Go Meatless

Have you ever compared the price of a pound of ground beef to that of a can of beans? There’s a huge difference. You don’t have to live off tofu to save money, but swapping two meat-based meals a week to vegetarian options can save a ton on food costs.

Shopping for jeans
Shopping for jeans

18. Buy Your Jeans at a Discount Retailer

If designer denim is your thing, you don’t have to pay full price. If you’re picky about your jeans, buy them from stores like T.J. Maxx and Nordstrom Rack, where denim is usually discounted by at least $100.

getting medicine from a doctor
getting medicine from a doctor

19. Use a Health Savings Account

If medical expenses are eating up your monthly budget, look into opening a health savings account. These accounts allow you to deposit pretax money, much like a 401(k), to be used to cover out-of-pocket medical costs. Restrictions apply, so find out if you qualify.

two women trading goods
two women trading goods

20. Try Bartering

Yes, bartering. People really do exchange goods and services instead of cash, and they are saving a ton of money on everything from haircuts to child care.

mother and daughter having movie night
mother and daughter having movie night

21. Host a Movie Night With Redbox

Date night at the movies could easily be $40 if you buy two tickets, popcorn and drinks. Go out a couple of times and throw in one DVD purchase, and you’ve spent about $100 just to watch a few movies. Redbox lets you rent movies for $1.80 per day — enough said.

taking medication
taking medication

22. Switch To Generic Prescriptions

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says that generic medications work just as well as their name-brand counterparts — and can cost 85% less. It’s time to switch.

two women grocery shopping
two women grocery shopping

23. Go Generic on Food and Cosmetics

You know there’s no real difference between Cheerios and the generic, store-brand version, so why pay the extra money? The same goes for most drugstore makeup. Sure, a few products are hit-or-miss, but overall, switching to generic brands when shopping can save you big bucks.

streaming netflix
streaming netflix

24. Drop Cable for Hulu or Netflix

How many hours a day do you waste sitting in front of the TV? Better yet, how much money are you wasting paying for premium cable? Hulu Plus costs $12 and Netflix starts at $9 — depending on your plan — and you’ll become much more productive once you no longer have 1,200 channels to flip through all day.

Find Out: Tips To Keep Your Finances in Order Without Sacrificing What You Want

ordering online
ordering online

25. Order Your Glasses Online

No law says you have to buy your frames from your optometrist’s office. After an eye exam, take your prescription and shop online for a deeply discounted pair of frames. You can save serious dough, even if you get more than one pair.

Man and woman preparing delicious vegetable meal, everything is so green, healthy and freshly harvested from garden.
Man and woman preparing delicious vegetable meal, everything is so green, healthy and freshly harvested from garden.

26. Cook More Meals at Home

Going out to eat makes your wallet vulnerable to restaurant markups — especially on alcohol. Cook more meals at home during the week, and try hosting a potluck on the weekend to make eating in a social event.

Group of joyful young Asian woman having fun and toasting with red wine during party.
Group of joyful young Asian woman having fun and toasting with red wine during party.

27. If You Do Eat Out, Use a Groupon

Search “restaurants” on Groupon to find deals on places to go near you. You’d be surprised how many places you can score discounted credits or cash-back deals for.

A young couple pushing a shopping cart filled with produce, picking up some cheese from the fridge in the dairy aisle at the supermarket.
A young couple pushing a shopping cart filled with produce, picking up some cheese from the fridge in the dairy aisle at the supermarket.

28. Grocery Shop With Digital Coupons

Several grocery chains, including Kroger and Meijer, allow you to preload manufacturer coupons onto your store card through the store app so you can apply the savings when you shop in-store.

Find Out:50 Terrible Ways To Try and Save Money

At the Supermarket: Handsome Man Uses Smartphone to Check Nutritional Value of the Canned Goods and Buy it.
At the Supermarket: Handsome Man Uses Smartphone to Check Nutritional Value of the Canned Goods and Buy it.

29. Get Cash Back on Your Grocery Store Purchases With Ibotta

The Ibotta app allows you to get cash back on your groceries at nearly all the major chains, including Kroger, Albertsons and H-E-B. Submit your receipts or link Ibotta to your loyalty accounts to earn cash back with every qualified grocery haul.

Father and son putting bags in trunk of car.
Father and son putting bags in trunk of car.

30. Shop at a Discount Grocery Store

If you do your grocery shopping at Whole Foods, you’re paying way more than you have to. Kiplinger comparison shopped at Whole Foods and Aldi and found that on a total bill of 50 items, Aldi was nearly $69 cheaper. Opt for a discount grocery store whenever you can.

Young woman buying food in a supermarket.
Young woman buying food in a supermarket.

31. Comparison Shop for Groceries With the Basket App

Want to know which store by you has the cheapest apples? Or which one is having a sale on your favorite brand of toilet paper? Thanks to the app Basket, you can now see the prices of every item on your grocery list at a number of stores near you, so you can make sure you get the best deal on every item you need every time.

Hand of the buyer with the packaging of almond nuts in the store.
Hand of the buyer with the packaging of almond nuts in the store.

32. Buy Nonperishable Items in Bulk

Stock up on nonperishable items the next time you go to Costco or Sam’s Club, as buying in bulk is almost always cheaper than the per-unit cost of the item. According to U.S. News, some of the best items to buy in bulk are household and cleaning supplies, rice, dry beans, toiletries, canned goods, diapers and beverages that are safe to store at room temperature.

Cheez-It single bag
Cheez-It single bag

33. Don't Buy Individually Packaged Items at the Grocery Store

Snack bags and 100-calorie packs are convenient and can be an effective way to control your portions, but you’re paying a premium price for the extra packaging. For example, single-serve bags of Cheez-Its price out to 33 cents an ounce on Amazon Fresh, while a family-size container prices out to 21 cents an ounce. Buy the bigger package and split it into individual sandwich bags yourself to save money.

Woman are fill grill lattice with slices of zucchini, pepper and dill before roasting.
Woman are fill grill lattice with slices of zucchini, pepper and dill before roasting.

34. Don't Buy Precut Fruits and Vegetables

Buying precut, sliced and diced produce is super convenient — but it’s also a huge waste of money. Vice did a price comparison of precut and whole fruits and vegetables in 2018 and concluded that you could save $100 a month by prepping your produce yourself.

Close up of a young family spending time in a cafe.
Close up of a young family spending time in a cafe.

35. Join Restaurant Loyalty Programs

All you need is an email address and you can get signed up for customer loyalty programs at your favorite restaurant chains. You can score coupons, discounts and sometimes even birthday freebies.

Smart house.
Smart house.

36. Adjust the Temperature on Your Thermostat

Save on heating and cooling costs by adjusting the temperature of your thermostat when you’re not home. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, “you can save as much as 10% a year on heating and cooling by simply turning your thermostat back 7°-10°F for eight hours a day from its normal setting.”

&quot;Moulding, Applying, Caulk Gun, Construction, Domestic Room, Energy Conservation, Energy Efficiency, Holding, Home Interior, Horizontal, House, Human Hand, Indoors, Industry, Installing, Insulation, OAK, Preparation, Residential Structure, Weather Sealing&quot;, Window, Window Frame, Window Sill, Winter, Winterizing, Work Tool, caulking, gasket, glass, sealant, weatherstrip
"Moulding, Applying, Caulk Gun, Construction, Domestic Room, Energy Conservation, Energy Efficiency, Holding, Home Interior, Horizontal, House, Human Hand, Indoors, Industry, Installing, Insulation, OAK, Preparation, Residential Structure, Weather Sealing", Window, Window Frame, Window Sill, Winter, Winterizing, Work Tool, caulking, gasket, glass, sealant, weatherstrip

37. Seal Air Leaks With Caulk

This simple DIY project can save you money year-round. Caulking and sealing any air leaks and cracks in windows and doors around your home will only cost around $3 to $20 and can save you 10% to 20% on your electricity bill, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

Plumber using a pipe wrench while working on a water heater.
Plumber using a pipe wrench while working on a water heater.

38. Insulate Your Water Heater Tank

If your water heater tank is warm to the touch, that’s a sign that it needs additional insulation. You can purchase a precut jacket or blanket for your water heater for around $20, and this simple home improvement can save you 7% to 16% annually, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

shower head with slow running water.
shower head with slow running water.

39. Install a Low-Flow Showerhead

You can save money on your daily shower by installing a low-flow showerhead. A one-time investment of $10 to $20 for the new fixture can achieve water savings of 25% to 60%, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

Photo disclaimer: This photo is being used for representational use only.

Low angle shot of an attractive young businesswoman using a smartphone in a modern office.
Low angle shot of an attractive young businesswoman using a smartphone in a modern office.

40. Shop Around for a New Cellphone Plan

There are some utilities and services you don’t have a lot of options for depending on where you live, but your cellphone plan is one that you can comparison shop for. Shop around to see if you can get a better deal with a different provider, or lower your existing data plan to save with your current provider.

Male Motorist Involved In Car Accident Taking Picture Of Damage For Insurance Claim.
Male Motorist Involved In Car Accident Taking Picture Of Damage For Insurance Claim.

41. Shop Around for New Car Insurance

Your life circumstances — and accident record — have a major effect on your car insurance rates, so if you’ve had any changes, such as moving, improving your credit score or getting married, you may qualify for cheaper auto insurance rates, according to Insurify. Even if none of those apply to you, it’s still worth shopping around for rates if it’s been a while since you opened your current policy.

man dealing with a car wreck
man dealing with a car wreck

42. See If You Qualify For Discounts on Insurance Through Professional or Alumni Associations

Many insurers offer discounts to groups, such as professional groups or alumni associations. Check to see if any of the groups you belong to will qualify you for discounted car insurance.

Male pediatrician talking to his little patient who is standing next to his mom all smiling - Incidental people at background.
Male pediatrician talking to his little patient who is standing next to his mom all smiling - Incidental people at background.

43. Only Go to In-Network Healthcare Providers

Don’t get stuck paying for doctor’s visits out of pocket. Before you make an appointment, make sure the healthcare provider you want to see is in your network so that you’re only responsible for covering the co-pay.

Portrait of a senior man in fitness wear running in a park.
Portrait of a senior man in fitness wear running in a park.

44. Eat Right and Exercise

Staying healthy now can save you big time on healthcare costs down the line.

A man of the Millennial Generation is looking at his financial statement while eating lunch at a local sushi restaurant.
A man of the Millennial Generation is looking at his financial statement while eating lunch at a local sushi restaurant.

45. Put All Your Bills on Autopay

Put all your bills on autopay and you’ll never get stuck paying a late fee again.

A young woman is at home in her apartment making a phone call.
A young woman is at home in her apartment making a phone call.

46. Cancel Your Landline

There really is no need to have a landline in a mobile phone-saturated world. Cut your phone cord to save on your monthly bill.

Home movie tonight.
Home movie tonight.

47. Borrow Movies and Books From Your Library

Your local library is truly a treasure trove of free entertainment. Borrow books and movies rather than paying for either of these entertainment options.

Portrait of a happy couple at the movies and woman stealing popcorn from her boyfriend - entertainment concepts.
Portrait of a happy couple at the movies and woman stealing popcorn from her boyfriend - entertainment concepts.

48. See a Matinee Movie

Some movie theater chains, like Cinemark, offer discounted prices when you see morning or early afternoon movies.

Young man watching a horror movie at the cinema.
Young man watching a horror movie at the cinema.

49. Seek Out Free Movie Screenings

Sign up for Gofobo or Preview Free Movies to get passes to see movies for free. Or search to see if your community is hosting any free movie screenings in a local park or another venue.

Three years old Little boy with Down syndrome having fun in the swimming pool with his family.
Three years old Little boy with Down syndrome having fun in the swimming pool with his family.

50. Plan a Staycation

Save big on travel by planning a “staycation” in your own city. Even if you stay at a hotel, you’ll likely save hundreds by not paying for flights.

Photo of young happy family shopping around the city.
Photo of young happy family shopping around the city.

51. Window Shop

Make your next shopping trip a window-shopping trip. If you love perusing your local mall or Main Street, you can still do so without actually spending a dime.

Big sale tag announcement at clothes shop, Looking for brightly colored clothes on hangers, Choose to buy clothes.
Big sale tag announcement at clothes shop, Looking for brightly colored clothes on hangers, Choose to buy clothes.

52. Only Shop the Sale Rack

If you do want to actually go shopping, try sticking to the sale rack only.

Cropped image of female in her 20s using smart phone to pay for clothes in modern boutique, shop worker holding electronic reading device, technology, convenience, shopping, retail.
Cropped image of female in her 20s using smart phone to pay for clothes in modern boutique, shop worker holding electronic reading device, technology, convenience, shopping, retail.

53. Shop With Discount Gift Cards

Plan out what stores you’ll be shopping at and purchase discounted gift cards to do your shopping. You can find gift cards sold for less than their face value on sites like Raise and Gift Card Granny.

Smiling female cashier holding digital tablet at checkout.
Smiling female cashier holding digital tablet at checkout.

54. Take Advantage of Employee or Student Discounts

Don’t forget to use your employee discount whenever possible. If you’re a student, ask the sales associate if the store has a student discount. Many major chains do offer savings for students, and it can never hurt to ask.

Mid adult Caucasian woman is shopping local grocery store or supermarket with elementary age daughter and infant, fees, America, money, payment, avoid fees, bills, debt
Mid adult Caucasian woman is shopping local grocery store or supermarket with elementary age daughter and infant, fees, America, money, payment, avoid fees, bills, debt

55. Sign Up for Customer Loyalty Programs

Many retailers have customer loyalty programs that are free to join. Depending on the retailer, you could get exclusive discounts or earn points toward savings on future purchases.

High angle shot of a beautiful young woman sleeping in her bed at home during the night.
High angle shot of a beautiful young woman sleeping in her bed at home during the night.

56. Abide By the 24-Hour Shopping Rule

Before making a major purchase, sleep on it. You might find that you wanted to buy the item due to an impulse rather than an actual want or need to have it. If you still think the purchase is a good idea 24 hours later, go for it.

A woman is paying at a coffee shop.
A woman is paying at a coffee shop.

57. Shop With Cash

There are a number of ways shopping with cash can help you save money. First, it’s a more mindful way of shopping than swiping a credit card, so you’ll likely spend more time thinking about each purchase. Second, you’re limited to only buying what you can actually afford. And third, it prevents you from racking up interest on a credit card bill.

store window at sale with 50%.
store window at sale with 50%.

58. Know the Store's Sale Cycle

Retailers often hold seasonal or semiannual sales. Check the dates of these sales events so you don’t end up paying full price for something that will be discounted in a few weeks.

Vintage toned portrait of a young beautiful brunette woman in London second hand marketplace.
Vintage toned portrait of a young beautiful brunette woman in London second hand marketplace.

59. Shop at Secondhand Stores

Peruse your local secondhand store or thrift shop to score deep discounts on clothing and accessories.

ebay delivery boxes
ebay delivery boxes

60. Shop on eBay

Whatever you’re shopping for, you can likely find it sold at a discount on eBay. Some items sold on eBay are brand-new with tags still on.

Find out: 7 Major Emergencies That Could Bankrupt You

woman smartphone
woman smartphone

61. Set Deal Alerts on SlickDeals

Set up alerts on the SlickDeals app or website to be notified when items go on sale. You can set deals for a specific brand, site or product category.

guy smartphone shopping
guy smartphone shopping

62. Online Shop on Tuesdays

Tuesday is the best day to find deals when online shopping, according to an analysis conducted by U.S. retailer reporting service SumAll.

Teenage boy using laptop at home.
Teenage boy using laptop at home.

63. Search For Promo Codes When Online Shopping

Sites like RetailMeNot and Coupons.com let you search for coupon codes and promo codes for whichever online retailer you’re shopping through.

Closeup shot of an unrecognizable businesswoman working on a computer in an office at night.
Closeup shot of an unrecognizable businesswoman working on a computer in an office at night.

64. Download the Honey Browser Extension

Another option to save on online shopping is to download the Honey browser extension for Chrome. Honey will automatically apply savings to your cart when you go to check out.

incognito mode smartphone
incognito mode smartphone

65. Use Incognito Mode When Online Shopping

Retailers might show you a specific price of an item based on your browser history or location. This practice, known as “dynamic pricing,” can mean you get charged more than someone else. To prevent this from happening, put your browser in incognito mode when online shopping.

Young beautiful woman using lap top, surfing the net, relax at home.
Young beautiful woman using lap top, surfing the net, relax at home.

66. Download the SwagButton Browser Extension

Swagbucks’ SwagButton is another Chrome extension that can help you save. When you online shop, the SwagButton will automatically alert you about cash back you can earn when you purchase.

Amazon delivery boxes
Amazon delivery boxes

67. Opt In to 'Subscribe & Save' for Everyday Essentials on Amazon

You can save up to 15% on everyday essentials when you choose the “subscribe & save” option on Amazon. Not only will you save, but this will prevent you from ever running out of the household goods you know you’ll need.

in store pick up locker
in store pick up locker

68. Never Pay For Shipping

Shipping costs can add up over time. Save money by only shopping at retailers that offer free shipping or offer a “free pick up in-store” option.

Google smartphone
Google smartphone

69. Use Google Shopping To Comparison Shop

See exactly how much you’ll pay for a specific product — including tax and shipping — by using Google Shopping to compare websites’ prices.

outlet store in New York City
outlet store in New York City

70. Shop at Outlet Stores

If your favorite store has an outlet, do your shopping there instead. Some retailers even have online outlet stores that make saving even easier.

woman yard sale
woman yard sale

71. Shop at Yard Sales and Estate Sales

If you’re in the market for furnishings and homewares, yard and estate sales are great places to shop.

Furnishing: 20 Insider Tips To Save Money on Every Part of Your Home

man email laptop
man email laptop

72. Sign Up for Marketing Emails From Your Favorite Retailers

Get early access to sales and extra coupons right to your inbox by signing up to receive emails from the retailers you shop at the most.

woman using atm machine
woman using atm machine

73. Switch To a Free Checking Account

If you’re currently paying fees for transfers, ATM use or debit charges, you can save money by switching banks and signing up for a free checking account.

Discover: Best Checking Accounts 2020

Man cutting credit card with scissors.
Man cutting credit card with scissors.

74. Cancel All Credit Cards That Charge an Annual Fee

The are plenty of no-fee credit cards that offer cash back, travel rewards and other perks. If you’re trying to save money, you should not be paying an annual fee just to have a certain credit card in your wallet.

Young millennial using technology for his investment and on line banking.
Young millennial using technology for his investment and on line banking.

75. Switch To an Online or High-Interest Savings Account

The money you save will grow faster if your savings account interest rate is higher.

fixing clothing sewing
fixing clothing sewing

76. Repair Clothes Instead of Replacing Them

Small holes and broken buttons are easy to fix with just basic sewing skills. Try repairing your clothes before running out to the store to replace them.

Smiling young man answering smart phone on couch.
Smiling young man answering smart phone on couch.

77. Negotiate Your Credit Card Rates

If you’re paying a high interest rate on your credit card, call your provider and ask if they can lower it. The worst they can say is no.

Businesswomen on coffee break, drinking water and coffee.
Businesswomen on coffee break, drinking water and coffee.

78. Drink More Water

Not only is drinking water healthy, but it can also save you money. When you go out to eat, opting for tap water will save you from paying for pricier beverages. And it can also make you feel fuller quicker, so you’ll spend less money on food.

Turning off a lamp.
Turning off a lamp.

79. Turn Off the Lights

Make a conscious effort to turn off the lights whenever you leave a room, and reduce the use of lights when natural sunlight will do. This small change can save money on your electricity bill.

Female hand unscrew a light bulb.
Female hand unscrew a light bulb.

80. Switch To Energy-Efficient Lightbulbs

Switching to halogen incandescent, CFL or LED lightbulbs can cost you more upfront, but it will save you in the long term. By replacing five of your home’s most frequently used bulbs to energy-efficient ones, you could save $45 a year, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

Man replacing an automotive air filter.
Man replacing an automotive air filter.

81. Clean Your Car's Air Filter

Cleaning your car’s air filter can save you money on gas, according to AOL. A clean air filter can improve your gas mileage by as much as 10%.

Woman hands gift wrapping Christmas presents.
Woman hands gift wrapping Christmas presents.

82. DIY Gifts for Friends and Family

Homemade gifts are more meaningful — and can also save you money. Instead of splurging on a gift for a loved one’s birthday or another occasion, consider cooking them dinner or getting crafty with a personalized present.

Be Prepared: What Does a Financial Advisor Do and Should You Hire One?

Young woman in car park carrying shopping bag of groceries.
Young woman in car park carrying shopping bag of groceries.

83. Plan Your Meals Based Around What's On Sale at Your Grocery Store

Check your grocery store’s flyer to see exactly what’s on sale, and see what recipes you can create based around heavily discounted items.

Girl in the bath having a glass of red wine,, candle lit.
Girl in the bath having a glass of red wine,, candle lit.

84. Don't Rely on Retail Therapy

Many of us shop when we’re sad or stressed — but you can wind up even sadder or more stressed when you end up with a credit card bill you can’t pay off. Instead of relying on retail therapy, try some free ways to lift your mood. Watch a funny movie, light a candle, take a bath, meditate or go for a run instead.

Man&#39;s hands cleaning aluminum mesh filter for cooker hood.
Man's hands cleaning aluminum mesh filter for cooker hood.

85. Clean the Vents and Filters on All Your Appliances

Clearing dust off the vents and filters of your refrigerator, dryer, and heating and cooling units will enable them to work more efficiently — which will save you money on your utility bill.

woman shopping.
woman shopping.

86. Holiday Shop After the Holidays

Seasonal and holiday items always go on sale at the end of the season or after the holiday has passed. Take advantage of these sales to stock up for the following year.

selective focus of the stacking magazine place on table in living room.
selective focus of the stacking magazine place on table in living room.

87. Cancel Magazine Subscriptions

There’s no sense in paying for magazines you aren’t reading. If you have piles of unread magazines around your home, cancel your subscriptions. You might even get a prorated amount back on issues you didn’t yet receive.

Babysitter and baby boy at kitchen.
Babysitter and baby boy at kitchen.

88. Set Up a Babysitting Exchange

Instead of paying a babysitter, set up a babysitting exchange with other parents and take turns watching each other’s kids.

Happy people sharing their healthy lunch.
Happy people sharing their healthy lunch.

89. Always Take the Doggie Bag

Don’t let leftovers go to waste. Take home a doggie bag when you go out to eat to save on food costs for the next day.

Close up of man crouching on the gas station and inflating tire.
Close up of man crouching on the gas station and inflating tire.

90. Inflate Your Tires

Keeping your tires properly inflated can improve your fuel economy by an average of 0.6%, which amounts to an average savings of 2 cents per gallon, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Many gas stations have air pumps that you can use free of charge.

Girl sitting ina a bus drinking coffee, listening to music and looking trough window.
Girl sitting ina a bus drinking coffee, listening to music and looking trough window.

91. Take Public Transportation

Public transportation is almost always cheaper than taking a ride-sharing service or taxi, and it can be cheaper than driving when you account for gas and parking costs. Opt for public transportation every once in a while to save.

A rear view of small toddler boy with parents crossing a road outdoors in city, holding hands.
A rear view of small toddler boy with parents crossing a road outdoors in city, holding hands.

92. Walk Whenever You Can

Walking is even cheaper than public transportation. Plus, it’s a great form of exercise.

Man and woman, multi-ethnic couple ridding on back seat of a car, ride sharing in city.
Man and woman, multi-ethnic couple ridding on back seat of a car, ride sharing in city.

93. Carpool

Carpooling to work can save you big on gas. Consider sharing rides with co-workers who live nearby.

woman eating on airplane
woman eating on airplane

94. BYO Snacks

If you’re planning a car trip or plane travel, pack your own snacks. This will prevent you from paying marked-up prices at convenience stores or the airport terminal.

woman dancing in street
woman dancing in street

95. Consolidate Your Student Loans

If you have student loans from various lenders, consider consolidating your student loan debt. You might qualify for a lower interest rate, which will end up saving you money on every single monthly payment.

Read: What It Would Really Mean To Cancel Student Loan Debt

people in movie theater
people in movie theater

96. Take Advantage of All Your Company Benefits

Your employer might provide you with access to discounts you don’t even know you have access to, such as savings on your cellphone bill and discount movie tickets.

Young woman wiping windows at home.
Young woman wiping windows at home.

97. DIY Cleaning Supplies

Many cleaning supplies are easy to DIY with things you already have around the house. For example, you can make a scented all-purpose cleaner with white vinegar, water, a lemon rind and some rosemary, according to a Good Housekeeping recipe. Consider making your own supplies instead of spending extra money on premade cleaning products.

African American father and son washing clothes in washing machine at home.
African American father and son washing clothes in washing machine at home.

98. Wash All Your Clothes in Cold Water

Washing your clothes in cold water can save the average household $40 a year, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Roasting Pumpkins in the Oven.
Roasting Pumpkins in the Oven.

99. Eat Seasonal Produce

Seasonal fruits and vegetables are typically cheaper than those that are out of season because out-of-season produce has to be shipped in from other climates.

Five friends cheering on good news.
Five friends cheering on good news.

100. Take Advantage of Happy Hour Prices

Eating at home is almost always cheaper than going out to eat, but you can save on dining out if you go during happy hour.

Smiling couple buying fresh eggs and paying contactless with smartphone.
Smiling couple buying fresh eggs and paying contactless with smartphone.

101. Shop With a Cash-Back Credit Card

You’ll automatically save every time you swipe when you use a cash-back credit card. Just make sure you keep up with payments, or interest owed can outweigh any cash back you earn.

More From GOBankingRates

Casey Bond contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 101 Easy Ways To Save Money Daily

Recommended Stories

  • Sanofi to invest 400 million euros in new vaccine production site in Singapore

    French drugmaker Sanofi said on Monday it would invest 400 million euros ($475.40 million) over five years in a new vaccine production site in Singapore. The new site would provide Sanofi with the ability to produce innovative vaccines on a massive scale for Asia and respond to future pandemic risks, the company said in a statement. Sanofi said it expected to start the construction of the site in the third quarter of 2021 and be fully operational in the first quarter of 2026.

  • Fed chair: As world evolves, 'cyber risk' becomes greater threat

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says the chances of another global financial crisis like the one that hit in 2008 is "very, very low." Instead, he told 60 Minutes during an interview that aired Sunday night, "the risk that we keep our eyes on the most now is cyber risk." The economy is "ever changing," Powell explained to correspondent Scott Pelley. "The globalization of the economy and technology have enabled manufacturing to take place all around the world. It's very hard for people in wealthy countries to raise prices or to raise wages. It's hard for workers to raise wages when wages can move overseas. It's just a different economy." When Pelley asked Powell about the chances of the world experiencing "a systemic breakdown like in 2008," the chairman said the prospect of having a "breakdown that looked anything like that, where you had banks making terrible loans and investment decisions and needing and having low levels of liquidity and weak capital positions, and thus needing a government bailout, the chances of that are very, very low. Very low." The world evolves, though, and as such "the risks change as well," Powell said. "And I would say that the risk that we keep our eyes on the most now is cyber risk." The scenarios in this case involve "a large financial institution" losing the ability to "track payments that it's making," Powell said. "Where you would have a part of the financial system come to a halt, or perhaps even a broad part. And so, we spend so much time and energy and money guarding against these things. There are cyber attacks every day on all major institutions now. That's a big part of the threat picture in today's world." More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the sharkYou should start a keyhole garden7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisy

  • The Met Gala is coming back with a bang - and breaking tradition with a September event

    Curator Andrew Bolton told the New York Times the gala will be a "celebration of the American fashion community."

  • Spain to vaccinate 70-79 year olds with J&J's COVID-19 shot

    Spain will initially prioritise people aged between 70 and 79 for vaccination with coronavirus shots produced by Johnson & Johnson's Janssen unit, which are due to start arriving this week, its health minister said on Monday. Spain will take a first delivery of 300,000 doses of the single-shot vaccine on Wednesday morning, Carolina Darias told reporters at Gran Canaria airport after a visit to the Spanish Canary Islands. Johnson & Johnson began delivering its vaccine to EU countries on Monday after some delays due to production issues, European Union officials and the company said.

  • These 10 great truck stops surprise travelers with everything from dog parks to bidets

    Truckers and regular consumers want a lot of the same things: easy access, clean bathrooms and good food. These offer all those features and more.

  • Kings trade Jeff Carter to Pittsburgh Penguins for conditional draft picks

    Jeff Carter, who played a key role in helping the Kings win the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014, is being sent to the Pittsburgh Penguins in a trade.

  • Rahm closes with a 66, ends memorable Masters week

    Jon Rahm had a great week before even getting to the Masters. Rahm shot a 6-under 66 in the final round of the Masters on Sunday to tie for fifth place at 6 under — four shots behind winner Hideki Matsuyama. Rahm shot even-par rounds of 72 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

  • As trial of officer charged with murdering George Floyd transfixes nation, the future of policing is on the line

    Do cities defund departments and invest elsewhere, or should the status quo remain? The outcome of the Derek Chauvin trial could be decisive.

  • Clippers get defensive late to turn back Pistons

    Marcus Morris had 33 points and Paul George added 32 to lead the Clippers to a victory over Detroit that wasn't secured until a late push on defense.

  • McConnell praises Biden's response to Myanmar coup

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), a longtime advocate of democracy in Myanmar, told Politico Monday the Biden administration is "trying to do the right thing" in responding to the Myanmar military coup.What he's saying: "On the domestic front, I have not yet witnessed something that I’ve been happy about," McConnell said. "But in this area, I think their instincts are good. I think they’re trying to do the right thing."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBetween the lines: President Biden has consulted McConnell on the U.S.' response to the takeover in Myanmar, which has led police and military to kill over 700 people since February, Politico reports. The Republican senator, an ally to Myanmar's democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, called on the Biden administration to address the coup at the United Nations Security Council to ensure international attention.“Our ability to influence this from halfway around the world is limited,” he said. “But we do have tools.”"The lion share of the burden is on the State Department and the administration," he added. "But in any way that congressional action needs to be a part of this: Count me in."A former top State Department official who used to work with McConnell's staff told Politico McConnell has been "frustrated at times that, on both sides of the aisle, the White House and the State Department hasn't always come up with effective Burma policies."The big picture: The Biden administration has meted out a number of sanctions on Myanmar military officials in response, suspending trade engagement and imposing export controls.But the violence hasn't abated in Myanmar. On Saturday, security forces killed at least 82 pro-democracy protesters, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners monitoring group.Go deeper: UN envoy says "a bloodbath is imminent" in MyanmarMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • U.S. distances itself from explosion at Iranian nuclear site

    The Biden administration says it had no role in the explosion on Sunday at an Iranian uranium enrichment facility. Iran has blamed Israel and vowed to take revenge.Why it matters: The administration is attempting to negotiate a return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, with a second round of indirect talks set to start on Wednesday. The timing of the incident, along with several recent Israeli strikes on Iranian ships, could make Biden's diplomatic challenge more difficult.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: "We have seen reports of an incident at the Natanz enrichment facility in Iran. The United States had no involvement, and we have nothing to add to speculation about the causes," a senior Biden administration official said.Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif blamed Israel for the explosion, which resulted in damage to centrifuges used to enrichment uranium. He said the incident would not affect the nuclear talks, but “we will take our revenge against the Zionists.”Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of Iran's atomic energy organization, denied a New York Times report that the explosion caused such severe damage that it will take 9 months to repair. Salehi said uranium enrichment continues and the damaged centrifuges will soon be replaced.Iranian media reported that the intelligence services were investigating the incident, and one arrest had already been made.Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met this morning in Jerusalem with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Speaking alongside Austin, Netanyahu stressed that Iran was the gravest threat in the region and that Israel would never allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon.Austin stressed the U.S. commitment to Israel's security but did not mention Iran. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 'Huge' explosion rocks St. Vincent as volcano keeps erupting

    La Soufriere volcano fired an enormous amount of ash and hot gas early Monday in the biggest explosive eruption yet since volcanic activity began on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent late last week, with officials worried about the lives of those who have refused to evacuate. Experts called it a “huge explosion” that generated pyroclastic flows down the volcano’s south and southwest flanks. “It’s destroying everything in its path,” Erouscilla Joseph, director of the University of the West Indies’ Seismic Research Center, told The Associated Press.

  • BLM official calls for investigation after founder Cullors buys $1.4 million home

    Black Lives Matter of Greater New York chair Hawk Newsome questions how much Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors has contributed to charity. The head of New York City’s Black Lives Matter chapter is calling for an investigation into BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors over a series of million-dollar real estate purchases she’s made. Cullors, 37, has reportedly purchased four high-end homes for $3.2 million in the U.S. alone, per New York Post, including property in a mostly white area of Topanga Canyon in Los Angeles County for $1.4 million.

  • A former Minneapolis police officer said Derek Chauvin violated protocol kneeling on George Floyd's neck, but he doesn't think the officer committed a crime

    The former officer, who spoke with Insider on condition of anonymity, said he believed Floyd died of a drug overdose.

  • Mom: Minnesota Cops Killed Son After Stopping Him on an Air-Freshener Violation

    Wright Family/HandoutPolice in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center fatally shot a Black 20-year-old man during a traffic stop on Sunday afternoon, setting off a string of violent protests amid tensions over the Derek Chauvin murder trial. The victim’s mother spent much of Sunday afternoon at the scene of the fatal shooting, pleading with officers to remove the body of her son, Daunte Wright, from the pavement. Hours after the shooting, hundreds of residents surrounded the police headquarters and clashed with police, who responded with tear gas and flashbangs reminiscent of last summer’s protests after the police death of George Floyd. “He got out of the car, and his girlfriend said they shot him,” Katie Wright said, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “He got back in the car, and he drove away and crashed and now he’s dead on the ground since 1:47... Nobody will tell us anything. Nobody will talk to us... I said please take my son off the ground.”Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott also identified Wright as the victim of Sunday’s incident. On Sunday night, Elliott called the shooting “tragic” and urged both police and protesters to remain peaceful.“Our hearts are with his family, and with all those in our community impacted by this tragedy,” Elliott tweeted. “While we await additional information from the BCA who is leading the investigation, we continue to ask that members of our community gathering do so peacefully, amid our calls for transparency and accountability.”The Brooklyn Center Police Department said the incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m., after officers initiated a stop for a traffic violation. Wright’s mother said that during the stop, her son called her to tell her he had been pulled over because an air freshener was allegedly hanging in his rear-view mirror—which is an offense in Minnesota. Katie Wright, mother of Daunte Wright, 20, describes the phone call with her son as he was pulled over. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/3lz5jncTuc— Chris Hrapsky (@ChrisHrapsky) April 12, 2021 “He called me at about 1:30. He said he was getting pulled over by the police. And I said ‘Why you getting pulled over?’ And he said they pulled him over because he had air fresheners hanging from his rear-view mirror. I said, ‘OK take them down,’” Wright said, adding that she could hear a scuffle break out and someone yelling, “Daunte, don’t run.” When she called back, her son was dead.Police say that during a name check, they discovered Wright had an outstanding arrest warrant. As they tried to take him into custody, cops said Wright re-entered his car—prompting an officer to discharge his weapon. Wright then drove several blocks before “striking another vehicle,” police said in a press release. “Officers in pursuit and responding medical personnel attempting life-saving measures, but the person died at the scene.”Police also noted that a female passenger who was in the car was injured during the crash, and she was transported to another hospital. The occupants of the other car were unharmed. It is not immediately clear why police opened fire or if Wright was presumed to be armed, or what the arrest warrant was for.Wright also had previous run-ins with law enforcement. According to court records, he was charged with a petty misdemeanor twice in August 2019—once for selling marijuana and another for disorderly conduct. In February, however, Wright was charged with aggravated robbery. He was released conditionally, according to jail records.The most recent, publicly available warrant for Wright’s arrest in Minnesota’s court records system is from last July, for violation of the conditions of his release on a 2019 robbery charge to which he had pleaded not guilty. Following a hearing in August, and the posting of a $30,000 bond, the judge ordered him conditionally released. He was due to appear in court this summer.Protests then broke out despite Wright’s family pleading for calm. By nightfall, police fired rounds of tear gas, rubber bullets, and flashbangs at around 500 protesters who had gathered near the Brooklyn Center police headquarters and defaced the signage. Brooklyn Center also issued a 6 a.m. curfew in an attempt to curtail the violence, but that effort was largely unsuccessful after many of the protesters retreated into nearby residential areas, according to the Star Tribune. This is #DaunteWright and his son Duante Wright Jr. Earlier today Duante Sr. was shot to death during a traffic stop reportedly about an air freshener obstructing a mirror.He was 20 years old and killed by a Brooklyn Center Police Officer in MN. He was unarmed. pic.twitter.com/p3VOOiaLK8— S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) April 12, 2021 Around midnight, National Guard troops tried to secure the area as looters stormed a nearby Walmart store. Local media reports that many nearby businesses, including a Foot Locker and New York clothing store, were damaged in the ensuing violence. Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, alongside State Patrol and Hennepin County officers, said early Monday that the Guard presence would remain “robust” for the next “two or three days.”Wright’s mother called for calm, telling the gathering crowds: “All the violence, if it keeps going it’s only going to be about the violence. We need it to be about why my son got shot for no reason. We need to make sure it’s about him and not about smashing police cars, because that’s not going to bring my son back.”By early morning, the protests had spread to southern Minneapolis and were gaining strength in numbers ahead of first light. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he is “closely monitoring” events and Brooklyn Center Mayor Elliott called on police to avoid using force against peaceful protesters. “A difficult night in Minnesota. We mourn with Daunte Wright’s family as another Black man’s life is lost at the hands of law enforcement,” Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith tweeted Monday.The shooting was also brought up Monday before court began in the murder trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, who held his knee on George Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes before he died during a May 2020 arrest over a counterfeit bill. Eric Nelson, Chauvin’s defense attorney, requested to sequester the 12-person jury, stating that Sunday’s shooting could have hindered their ability to make an impartial decision about his client’s fate.Judge Peter Cahill, however, denied the motion after highlighting that while there is “civil unrest and maybe some of the jurors did hear about it,” the cases are unrelated and there has been no evidence of jury-tampering. Brooklyn Center Community Schools have pivoted to remote learning on Monday “out of an abundance of caution,” Superintendent Carly Baker wrote on the school’s website. “I haven’t entirely processed the tragedy that took place in our community and I’m prioritizing the safety and well-being of our students, families, staff members, and community members,” he added.The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota on Monday demanded an “immediate, transparent and independent investigation by an outside agency,” adding that the body-camera footage belonging to all the officers involved in the shooting should be released immediately. The group also called that the names of the officers be released. “We have concerns that police appear to have used dangling air fresheners as an excuse for making a pretextual stop, something police do too often to target Black people,” the ACLU of Minnesota tweeted. For Wright’s family, however, the initial shock of losing the 20-year-old, whom they describe as a new father who had a whole life ahead of him,” is still overwhelming. “We just want people to know Daunte was a good kid,” the family said in a statement. “He loved being a father to Daunte Jr.”“Daunte had a smile to make anyone’s heart melt. He was definitely a jokester, he loved to joke with people, especially his brothers and sisters,” the family added. “He did not deserve this,” the family added.- Will Bredderman contributed to this report. Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • A former Minneapolis police officer said he quit days before the Derek Chauvin trial because he thinks protesters will 'burn the city down' no matter the case's outcome

    The former sergeant told Insider that he believed there would be rioting at the close of Chauvin's murder trial and that he feared getting killed.

  • Nomadland director Chloé Zhao makes history with BAFTA win

    Nomadland's Chloé Zhao on Sunday became only the second women — and first woman of color — to win the best director prize at the annual British Academy Film and Television Arts awards. The first woman to win the award was Kathryn Bigelow in 2010 for The Hurt Locker. Nomadland won three additional awards, including best picture, best actress for Frances McDormand, and best cinematography. Nomadland follows a woman named Fern, played by McDormand, who travels across the United States taking different jobs to survive, meeting interesting characters along the way. While accepting her award virtually, Zhao — who also won the top prize Saturday at the Directors Guild of America Awards — thanked "the nomadic community who so generously welcomed us into their lives," adding, "How we treat our elders says a lot about who we are as a society, and we need to do better." Other winners included Promising Young Women for best British film; The Father's Anthony Hopkins for best actor; Judas and the Black Messiah's Daniel Kaluuya for best supporting actor; and Minari's Yuh-Jung Youn for best supporting actress. The ceremony opened with a tribute to Prince Philip, who died on Friday. He was the first president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, and his grandson Prince William is its current president. More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the sharkYou should start a keyhole garden7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisy

  • Iran vows revenge against Israel for strike on Natanz nuclear plant

    Iran’s foreign minister on Monday vowed vengeance against Israel for an explosion a day earlier at the Natanz nuclear site that he blamed directly on Tehran’s arch enemy. “The Zionists want to take revenge because of our progress in the way to lift sanctions ... they have publicly said that they will not allow this. But we will take our revenge from the Zionists,” Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was quoted as saying by state TV. Israel has all but claimed responsibility for the apparent sabotage operation that damaged the electricity grid at the Natanz site on Sunday, with multiple Israeli outlets reporting that Mossad carried out the operation, which is believed to have shut down entire sections of the facility. The sabotage could set back uranium enrichment at the facility by at least nine months, US officials briefed on the operation told the New York Times. Iran on Monday said the person who caused the power outage at one of the production halls at Natanz had been identified. "Necessary measures are being taken to arrest this person," the semi-official Nournews website reported, without giving further details.

  • People on the Caribbean island where a volcano went off are being evacuated on cruise ships - but not without a COVID-19 vaccine

    The evacuees most have received a vaccination before they board the cruise ships, the prime minister has said.

  • The Virginia police officer who was filmed pepper-spraying a uniformed Black Army officer after holding him at gunpoint has been fired

    Gov. Ralph Northam of Virginia has also ordered an independent investigation into the traffic stop involving 2nd Lt. Caron Nazario.