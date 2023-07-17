102-Year-Old Omaha Woman Surprised With Classic Car Show For Birthday

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

You're never too old to love cars!

Sunday marked a day of joyous celebration at Astoria Senior Living as they surprised one of their beloved residents, Emily Bellinghiere, with a special antique, vintage, and classic car show in honor of her upcoming 102nd birthday.

Astoria Senior Living staff began planning this surprise extravaganza a month ago, reaching out to Facebook groups dedicated to car enthusiasts to gather a collection of specialty vehicles. The goal was to create a unique and unforgettable experience for Bellinghiere, who has a deep love for cars.

As the day of her birthday approached, Bellinghiere had no idea what awaited her. The surprise parade of stunning automobiles rolled into Astoria, leaving her overwhelmed with joy. She learned about the surprise just 30 minutes before it began, heightening the element of surprise and excitement.

Expressing her gratitude, Bellinghiere said, "I'm blessed. You know, I have my eyes, my ears, my mind. I still walk and get around quite well." She cherished the opportunity to be surrounded by friends and family during this momentous occasion.

Astoria Senior Living expressed their utmost delight in the incredible turnout of both people and cars to celebrate the remarkable life of one of their cherished residents. The community's effort to organize this special event showcases their commitment to creating memorable experiences and fostering a strong sense of community among their residents.

The car show provided a nostalgic trip down memory lane for Bellinghiere, evoking memories of a bygone era. It served as a testament to the enduring spirit and vibrant personality of a centenarian who continues to embrace life's joys.

As the classic cars departed, the smiles on Bellinghiere's face were evidence of the joy and happiness that filled her heart. The surprise car show will forever hold a special place in her memory, reminding her of the love and appreciation that surrounds her.

The celebration of Emily Bellinghiere's 102nd birthday through the display of cherished automobiles exemplifies the power of community, connection, and the enduring spirit of individuals at any age. It serves as an inspiring reminder to cherish every moment and celebrate the milestones that shape our lives.

Astoria Senior Living's thoughtful gesture brought immense happiness not only to Emily Bellinghiere but also to everyone involved in making this extraordinary birthday surprise a reality.

