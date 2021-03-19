102-year-old World War II vet killed with axe in home invasion, California cops say

Summer Lin
·1 min read

A 102-year-old World War II veteran was killed in his California home on Thursday, according to his family.

Jason Shakib told KTLA that his grandfather Youssef Mahboubianfard was found stabbed to death in his garage in Encino. Police reported Mahboubianfard’s age as 100.

“I had no idea there was a guy with a machete running around killing people,” Shakib said. “He came to this country from Iran decades and decades ago and they’ve been living peacefully at Alonzo Place for 30 years.”

Los Angeles police said that Adam Dimmerman, 47, was arrested on charges of murder and assault with a deadly weapon. His bail was set at $2 million, officials said.

Police said officers responded to a report on Thursday morning of an assault on Coronet Drive in Encino and took Dimmerman into custody. An axe and knife were discovered at the scene and the victim had “minor injuries” that didn’t need treatment, police said.

According to authorities, officers then responded to a report on Alonzo Place around 12:50 p.m. and found an elderly man “with numerous contusions and lacerations inside his residence.”

Mahboubianfard was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Det. Steve Castro told the Los Angeles Times that Mahboubianfard was bludgeoned to death and his injuries were “consistent with those inflicted by the same blunt weapon used on Coronet Drive.”

Castro said detectives are “confident” that Dimmerman committed both crimes and “probably” killed Mahboubianfard before attacking the second victim, according to the publication. Detectives haven’t determined a motive and Dimmerman doesn’t appear to have ties to Mahboubianfard or the other victim, Castro said.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden and Harris fly to Atlanta to meet Asian American leaders

    President to speak at university as nation reckons with attacks that killed eight, six of them Asian women Joe Biden and Kamala Harris arrive at Dobbins air reserve base in Marietta, Georgia, on Friday. Photograph: Eric Baradat/AFP/Getty Images Joe Biden and Kamala Harris flew to Atlanta on Friday, hoping to console a city and Asian American communities rocked by the shootings this week that left eight people dead and one injured. The president and vice-president plan to meet Asian American community leaders and politicians in Georgia, before Biden, who has previously spoken about the rise in anti-Asian hate crime, speaks at a university in the city. Six of the shooting victims were women of Asian descent, with the gunman targeting two massage parlors in Atlanta and another on the outskirts of the city. Robert Aaron Long, 21, has been charged with the murder of eight people and the assault of another. The ethnicity of the victims has prompted a discussion about race and the treatment of Asian Americans, particularly women, in America. The Cherokee county sheriff’s office was heavily criticized after claiming the shootings appeared unrelated to race, and for stating that Long related that he was “having a bad day” when he opened fire at the three spas. Four more victims were named on Friday. Soon Chung Park, 74; Hyun Jung Grant, 51; Suncha Kim, 69; and Yong Yue, 63, were shot and killed at two neighboring massage parlors in north-east Atlanta. Delaina Yaun, 33; Paul Andre Michels, 54; Xiaojie Tan, 49; and Daoyou Feng, 44, were killed at a parlor north-west of the city. Elcias Hernandez-Ortiz was also shot, but survived. The day after the shootings the Cherokee county sheriff, Frank Reynolds, was the focus of scorn after he said Long “gave no indicators” that his crimes were racially motivated. “We asked him that specifically and the answer was no,” Reynolds said. The seeming acceptance of Long’s statement saw widespread backlash, with Asian American leaders pointing to the rise in hate crimes against Asians and the stigmatization of Asian women. “It looked like a hate crime to me,” Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta’s mayor, told CNN on Thursday night. “This was targeted at Asian spas. Six of the women who were killed were Asian so it’s difficult to see it as anything but that.” Bottoms said: “There are many areas of hate that are covered within the definition of a hate crime.” In Atlanta, Asian Americans are still trying to come to terms with the shootings. Woojin Kang, a young man of Korean descent, stood on the sidewalk in front of Gold Spa on Thursday evening, the site of one of the shootings, holding a neon yellow sign that read “Asian women’s bodies have been slayed” above the hashtag “#StopAsianHate”. “The biggest thing I’m encouraging in my community is to lament. That means to viciously cry out in any way that may manifest. But we need to cry out. We can’t be silent any more,” Kang said. “People say Asians are the submissive ones, we’ll be quiet. No. We need to cry out, whatever that looks like. For me, that looked like coming out today with signs, standing on the street.” Biden and Harris had already been scheduled to visit Atlanta, as part of a tour designed to laud the recently passed $1.9tn Covid-19 relief bill, but the focus of the visit was changed in the wake of the shootings. They plan to discuss the racist rhetoric and actions against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, which have proliferated during the pandemic, after Covid-19 first emerged in China. The shootings came just days after Biden had warned of the rise in violence against Americans of Asian descent. In a speech on 11 March – his first primetime address as president – Biden condemned anti-Asian racism and hate crimes. “Too often, we’ve turned against one another,” Biden said. “Vicious hate crimes against Asian Americans who have been attacked, harassed, blamed and scapegoated. “At this very moment, so many of them, our fellow Americans, they’re on the frontlines of this pandemic trying to save lives, and still, still they’re forced to live in fear for their lives just walking down streets in America.” Biden added: “It’s wrong. It’s un-American. And it must stop.” Nearly 3,800 incidents have been reported to Stop AAPI Hate, a reporting center for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, and its partner advocacy groups since March 2020.

  • Assault victim tells minister on Question Time police asked her how short her skirt was after attack

    Victoria Atkins, the safeguarding minister, said the officers, from an unnamed force, were 'wholly wrong'.

  • Judge rejects self-defense claim by Kendall man who killed neighbor in dog poop dispute

    Five years ago, a man named Omar Rodriguez — already notorious for tormenting residents in his Kendall neighborhood — was arrested for fatally shooting a neighbor after an argument over dog poop.

  • Morgan Stanley's PAC resumed donations weeks after Capitol riot pause

    No donation was made to any of the 147 Republicans who voted against certifying U.S. President Joe Biden's electoral votes, the Federal Election Commission filing showed on Friday. Some Republican House members who voted to impeach former U.S. President Donald Trump, such as Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger and Anthony Gonzalez among others, did receive donations from the bank.

  • Mom, son swindled $2 million in taxpayer money for Mississippi private school, feds say

    The mother-son duo are also accused of laundering $250,000 to pay for a house.

  • New mom, Army vet among 8 killed in Georgia spa shootings

    Another was an Army veteran who installed security systems in the Atlanta area. Authorities have not released all of the victims' names but did identify 33-year-old Delaina Ashley Yaun, 54-year-old Paul Andre Michels, 44-year-old Daoyou Feng and 49-year-old Xiaojie Tan, who owned one of the massage businesses. Yaun and her husband arranged for someone to care for their 8-month daughter while they headed to Youngs Asian Massage Parlor.

  • Climate Change Is Behind Ghost Forests Along the Coast

    Scientists from Rutger's University say that so-called "ghost forests" are on the rise on the East Coast of the US thanks to climate change. The post Climate Change Is Behind Ghost Forests Along the Coast appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Every Disturbing Thing We Learned From Netflix's College Admissions Scandal Doc

    A new Netflix film unpacks the scandal that ensnared Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman and more rich and powerful parents accused of paying bribes to secure their kids a spot at elite colleges.

  • Girls Aloud's Sarah Harding calls Celebrity Big Brother "a disaster waiting to happen"

    "I guess that's what Big Brother is all about."

  • Amazon's Latest Influencer Collab Is Both Size-Inclusive AND Super Cute

    The last day to shop it is today!!!

  • Fans gather for latest Britney Spears hearing

    Fans marched outside and chanted "Free Britney!"&nbsp;— but a court hearing on Britney Spears' conservatorship had none of the drama of the past two hearings. (March 18)

  • Khloé Kardashian says KUWTK was meant to be "a filler show without a second season"

    "We just didn’t really think anything of it and I think that’s what made it so much fun"

  • Names of four remaining victims of Atlanta massacre released

    Deaths of four women were ruled as homicides by the medical examiners office

  • Lizzo Is Looking for ‘Dynamic, Full-Figured Women’ to Tour With Her in New Amazon Competition Series

    Lizzo is developing an Amazon Prime Video competition series to find “dynamic, full-figured women” to join her on tour, the streaming service revealed Friday. Per its official description, the currently untitled, unscripted series will follow “global superstar Lizzo as she continues to search for dynamic, full-figured women to join her world and perform with her on stage. Only the most talented dancers and models will have what it takes to twerk it out on tour and stomp it out on the runway.” The project, which is still in the development stage, is being produced by Amazon Studios, where Lizzo has a first-look deal. Should the show be ordered to series, Lizzo would serve as executive producer. Also Read: Lizzo Signs First-Look Deal With Amazon Studios Casting for the competition series is currently underway at BigGrrrls.com. The “Truth Hurts” singer and Amazon Studios announced she had signed a first-look deal with the tech giant’s streaming arm last August. Under it, she will create television projects that will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories. “I’m so excited to partner with the amazing team at Amazon,” Lizzo said in a statement at the time. “Thank you to Jen Salke and the rest of the team for making this dream come true. I can’t wait to get started and share my vision with the world.” Also Read: Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2020, From Lizzo as Mike Pence's Fly to Lil Nas X's Nicki Minaj (Photos) “Lizzo is one of the most exciting, creative, joyful artists in the industry, and it is such a pleasure to announce this new deal with her,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, added. “She has such a unique perspective and we’re so excited to hear her ideas for new content that our Prime Video customers are sure to love.” Lizzo is a three-time Grammy winner whose debut album, “Cuz I Love You,” went platinum. The album was released in April 2019 and debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart and spent 24 consecutive weeks in the chart’s Top 10. “Truth Hurts” also became the longest-running No. 1 by a solo female rap artist in history, after spending seven weeks atop the charts. Read original story Lizzo Is Looking for ‘Dynamic, Full-Figured Women’ to Tour With Her in New Amazon Competition Series At TheWrap

  • Biden administration allocates $10 billion for COVID-19 testing to reopen schools

    “Help is here” are the words from the White House COVID-19 Task Force is reiterating from President Joe Biden’s recent address to the nation. The American Rescue Plan (ARP) that President Biden signed into law last week financially supports a COVID-19 screening program for teachers, students and staff.

  • Mountain lion attacks dog, putting a California town on alert, police say

    Police said they still haven’t found the mountain lion.

  • Woman Accuses Armie Hammer Of Rape, Feared Actor 'Was Going To Kill' Her

    The alleged victim, identified only as 24-year-old Effie, said the "Social Network" star "abused me mentally, emotionally and sexually" during their relationship.

  • Lindsey Graham threatens to ‘talk until I fell over’ to stop sexual equality bill in war over filibuster

    South Carolina senator says he is undaunted by Democratic talk of forcing Republicans to speak without interruption if they want to shut down legislation

  • QAnon: A quarter of Republicans in favour of conspiracy theory cult, poll finds

    Twenty-four per cent of GOP voters tell researchers they hold positive opinion of movement whose members attacked US Capitol

  • The Sleep Products AD's Global Editors Swear By

    Make your bed like the French, Spanish, and Italians doOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest